Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika shut down marriage rumours amid Orry's reddit comment; takes dig at him

Actress Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika dispel marriage rumors sparked by a comment during a Reddit session. They emphasize transparency, urging people to calm down and stop spreading false information. The origin involves socialite Orry's account of a misunderstanding with Shruti at an event

Actress Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend, artist Santanu Hazarika, recently found themselves at the center of marriage rumors, sparked by a comment made by socialite Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, during a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' session. Orry referred to Santanu as "her husband," leading to widespread speculation about the couple secretly tying the knot.

Addressing the rumors, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram stories to set the record straight. She emphasized her commitment to transparency and stated, "So, I’m not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down."

Her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, also joined in to dispel the rumors, urging people to refrain from spreading false information. He posted on his social media, saying, "You'll need to calm down! We are not married. Individuals who don’t know us, please stop spreading rumors."

The origin of the speculation can be traced back to Orry's comment about Shruti Haasan during the Reddit session. Responding to a question about celebrities displaying unnecessary attitude, Orry shared his experience with Shruti Haasan, mentioning that she was "very very rude" to him at an event. However, he clarified that there might have been a misunderstanding, expressing his admiration for her husband and assuring that the issue would be sorted out in time. Additionally, he mentioned hearing rumors that she referred to him as a "Pune," likening him to a spot boy.

In light of these statements, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have taken a firm stand against the marriage rumors, urging the public to refrain from spreading baseless information. As the couple continues to be open about their relationship, it is evident that they value honesty and transparency in addressing any speculations surrounding their personal lives.

ALSO READ: 'We could'nt afford to', Abhishek Bachchan recalls wearing old sherwaani to award show; Here's what he said