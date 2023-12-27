Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika shut down marriage rumours amid Orry's reddit comment; takes dig at him

    Actress Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika dispel marriage rumors sparked by a comment during a Reddit session. They emphasize transparency, urging people to calm down and stop spreading false information. The origin involves socialite Orry's account of a misunderstanding with Shruti at an event

    Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika shut down marriage rumours amid Orry's reddit comment; takes dig at him ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Actress Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend, artist Santanu Hazarika, recently found themselves at the center of marriage rumors, sparked by a comment made by socialite Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, during a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' session. Orry referred to Santanu as "her husband," leading to widespread speculation about the couple secretly tying the knot.

    Addressing the rumors, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram stories to set the record straight. She emphasized her commitment to transparency and stated, "So, I’m not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down."

    Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika shut down marriage rumours amid Orry's reddit comment; takes dig at him ATG

    Her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, also joined in to dispel the rumors, urging people to refrain from spreading false information. He posted on his social media, saying, "You'll need to calm down! We are not married. Individuals who don’t know us, please stop spreading rumors."

    Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika shut down marriage rumours amid Orry's reddit comment; takes dig at him ATG

    The origin of the speculation can be traced back to Orry's comment about Shruti Haasan during the Reddit session. Responding to a question about celebrities displaying unnecessary attitude, Orry shared his experience with Shruti Haasan, mentioning that she was "very very rude" to him at an event. However, he clarified that there might have been a misunderstanding, expressing his admiration for her husband and assuring that the issue would be sorted out in time. Additionally, he mentioned hearing rumors that she referred to him as a "Pune," likening him to a spot boy.

    Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika shut down marriage rumours amid Orry's reddit comment; takes dig at him ATG

    In light of these statements, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have taken a firm stand against the marriage rumors, urging the public to refrain from spreading baseless information. As the couple continues to be open about their relationship, it is evident that they value honesty and transparency in addressing any speculations surrounding their personal lives.

    ALSO READ: 'We could'nt afford to', Abhishek Bachchan recalls wearing old sherwaani to award show; Here's what he said

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aashiqui 3: Triptii Dimri set to star opposite Kartik Aryan after stellar performance in 'Animal' SHG

    'Aashiqui 3': Triptti Dimri set to star opposite Kartik Aaryan after stellar performance in 'Animal'

    We could'nt afford to', Abhishek Bachchan recalls wearing old sherwaani to award show; Here's what he said ATG

    'We could'nt afford to', Abhishek Bachchan recalls wearing old sherwaani to award show; Here's what he said

    Manoj Bajpayee DISLIKED Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's 'The Archies'; here's what he said RBA

    Manoj Bajpayee DISLIKED Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's 'The Archies'; here's what he said

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Mumbai airport; rumored love-birds headed for New Year vacay- WATCH ATG

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Mumbai airport; rumored love-birds headed for New Year vacay- WATCH

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Update: Mithila Palkar, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan and more attend celebration RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Update: Mithila Palkar, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan and more attend celebration

    Recent Stories

    Explained Airline ticket scam, how it works and tips to stay protected this holiday season snt

    Explained: Airline ticket scam, how it works and tips to stay protected this holiday season

    iPhone tips 3 simple steps to scan documents using Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone tips: 3 simple steps to scan documents using Apple smartphone

    Kerala: Animal Husbandry Department's mark list rectification evidence OUT rkn

    Kerala: Animal Husbandry Department's mark list rectification evidence OUT

    Football ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC's performance against Punjab FC and clean sheets streak osf

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC's performance against Punjab FC and clean sheets streak

    Telangana gift to commuters: Heavy discounts for unsettled challans; check details AJR

    Telangana's gift to commuters: Heavy discounts for unsettled challans; check details

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon