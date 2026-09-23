Malayalam actor couple Vinu Mohan and Vidhya have reportedly ended their 13-year marriage by mutual consent. The separation follows a period of living apart, though the exact reasons remain undisclosed.

The long-standing union of Malayalam actor couple Vinu Mohan and Vidhya is reportedly coming to an end. After 13 years of marriage, sources indicate that the couple has mutually agreed to dissolve their union, a decision that became public knowledge this week. The popular pair, who exchanged vows in 2013, had reportedly been residing separately for approximately a month prior to this formal announcement, marking a significant step towards the conclusion of their marital bond.

This development brings a formal end to weeks of mounting speculation that had been swirling around the couple's relationship. Rumors were significantly fueled by a noticeable decrease in their joint social media appearances and interactions. Despite the widespread reports of their impending separation and now the confirmed dissolution of their marriage, neither Vinu Mohan nor Vidhya has yet issued an official statement or publicly offered specific reasons behind their decision to end their marriage.

Speculation and Social Media Activity

For several weeks leading up to the news of their marriage ending, reports of marital discord had been a persistent whisper within the industry and among their fanbase. Social media activity, or rather the lack thereof and specific changes, played a crucial role in intensifying these rumors. Fans observed a significant shift in Vinu Mohan's online presence, notably his reported removal of several photographs featuring Vidhya from his popular Instagram account. This action, perceived by many as a clear indicator of trouble, sparked widespread discussion. In contrast, Vidhya's social media profiles maintained a different posture; they continued to display her married name, Vidhya Vinu Mohan, and some platforms still prominently featured shared pictures of the couple. This perplexing discrepancy between their online behaviors further fueled public speculation and raised numerous questions among their ardent followers and the media regarding the true state of their 13-year marriage.

Their Journey Together

The love story of Vinu Mohan and Vidhya began on the sets of the Malayalam film industry, where their professional paths intertwined and blossomed into a personal relationship. They formalized their union in 2013, embarking on what was then considered one of the industry's most enduring partnerships. For over a decade, they were a familiar and beloved sight for Malayalam audiences, frequently appearing together in films, stage performances, and public events, projecting an image of marital harmony. Both actors actively maintained a vibrant social media presence, often delighting fans with intimate glimpses into their shared life, family moments, and career milestones. However, after 13 years, this cherished partnership, a decade-long journey marked by shared successes and personal growth, has now reportedly reached its conclusion. Their decision to end their marriage by mutual consent signifies a pivotal shift as they both prepare to navigate their future paths, opting to move forward with their respective careers and personal lives independently.

What Remains Unknown

Despite the widespread reports confirming their mutual decision to separate and the impending dissolution of their marriage, the exact circumstances and specific reasons that ultimately led Vinu Mohan and Vidhya to this difficult conclusion have not been publicly disclosed. The couple has maintained a notable silence regarding the finer details of their separation, leaving fans and the media to speculate about the private challenges they may have faced. As the news of their marriage ending continues to reverberate, many followers are eagerly awaiting any further official communication or statement from the actors themselves, hoping for more clarity regarding this significant personal decision and the future trajectory of their individual lives and careers.