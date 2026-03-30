Actors Shriya Pilgaonkar, Divya Dutta, and Shweta Basu Prasad praised OTT platforms at IFFD 2026 for enabling diverse, experimental storytelling and providing more opportunities for women to play complex, layered characters on screen.

Actors Shriya Pilgaonkar, Divya Dutta, and Shweta Basu Prasad on Monday spoke about the growing role of OTT platforms in shaping diverse storytelling and expanding opportunities for women, during the ongoing International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026.

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OTT's Impact on Storytelling and Roles

Highlighting the impact of streaming platforms, Shriya Pilgaonkar said OTT has opened up the space for more inclusive and experimental narratives. "Streaming platforms have been very crucial to open the field, be more expansive, be more inclusive, and allow for storytelling that's diverse and experimental. It's wonderful that we have had the opportunity to play complex, layered women on screen. It's a writer's medium, where the focus goes back to the text," she said.

Shweta Basu Prasad noted that socially relevant themes have long been part of Indian cinema and are now reaching wider audiences through OTT. "It's not that issues about social reforms were never raised in films before. From Mrinal Sen to Ritwik Ghatak to films like Mahanagar and Devi, we have a strong history. With OTT, we are taking a bigger jump. There are all kinds of stories, and audiences are now watching films from all over the world," she said.

She added that the shift has given actors greater freedom. "It has given us as actors a great opportunity to explore and not be stuck to a particular kind of roles. That is something to celebrate, along with women who are doing wonderful work," she said.

Praise for International Film Festival Delhi

Divya Dutta also praised the International Film Festival of Delhi, calling it a significant platform for cinema lovers. "It's the first International Film Festival Delhi, and the crowd coming in throngs shows how much we love cinema. To have a platform where actors, directors, writers, audiences, and students come together is amazing. It's a great effort by the government and should be lauded," she said.

The IFFD is a week-long festival which began on March 25. It is taking place at Bharat Mandapam. It presents screenings, conversations, and industry engagements across venues in New Delhi, bringing together filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences from around the world. (ANI)