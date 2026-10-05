'Bandish Bandits' star Shreyaa Chaudhry has been roped in as the female lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Mupapa'. Meanwhile, Ayushmann is promoting his new film 'Udta Teer', where he plays a Pakistani spy who loses his memory.

Shreyaa Chaudhry joins Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Mupapa'

Actor Shreyaa Chaudhry of 'Bandish Bandits' fame has been roped in as a female lead for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Mupapa'. Details regarding her character have not been disclosed yet. Directed by Sameer Saxena, Mupapa is produced by Akshaye Widhani (CEO, Yash Raj Films) and Posham Pa Pictures, the banner Sameer co-founded with Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani. The film marks the first theatrical collaboration between the studio and the production house. 'Mupapa' is set to be released on February 19, 2027.

Ayushmann Khurrana on new film 'Udta Teer'

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is busy promoting his new film 'Udta Teer' with Sara Ali Khan. The release date of 'Udta Teer' was recently changed. Instead of October 9, the film is now all set to hit the theatres on October 23. Marking the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, 'Udta Teer' also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Earlier speaking about the film, Ayushmann told ANI, "It features a very unique, novel, and distinct story, the kind of films I’ve always done. I am returning to my core, which champions original content, and this film embodies that."

The actor revealed that he plays a Pakistani spy in the film who loses his memory, creating a unique blend of patriotism and comedy. “In the film, I play a Pakistani spy who loses his memory; while he retains a sense of patriotism, he forgets which country he belongs to, so he ends up supporting India. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it’s a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family,” Ayushmann added.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, 'Udta Teer' marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. (ANI)