    SHOCKING: Post-'Kushi', Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take break from acting- read details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be free of engagements after finishing the last schedule of Kushi, in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has reportedly returned advance payments to film producers.

    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be taking an extended break from work very soon, according to many news reports. Citadel and Kushi will be her final two projects before taking a hiatus. Samantha remained devoted to her career and fulfilled her work duties throughout the previous year, while dealing with personal tragedy and health concerns. She will reportedly take a year off to recover and seek more treatment for Myositis. Samantha is filming Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda after concluding the last schedule of Citadel India with Varun Dhawan in Serbia.

    The final filming schedule for the film will be done in two or three days, following which Sam has opted to take a year off from acting to focus on her health. According to sources, Sam has no intentions to sign any Bollywood or other language projects for the following year. She has returned advance payments to film producers for projects she intended to work on following Kushi. 

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Latest Post:
    Samantha, the film's leading heroine, recently released one of her avatars from the film on social media. Samantha turned to the Stories section of her Instagram account and shared a photo of herself wearing a red saree.

    However, the image reveals one side of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's face, not the entire expression. She is seen wearing a golden jhumka and a mangal sutra.

    The Yashoda actress's most recent poster has gone popular on the internet. The shot from the Kushi set has undoubtedly piqued moviegoers' interest. If the movie's posters are any indication, Vijay and Samantha will play characters from opposing worlds.

    Yesterday, Sam and Vijay were spotted filming a puja scene for 'Kushi', at a temple in Draksharama, Andhra Pradesh. In the video, Samantha turned heads in a simple yet beautiful red saree.

