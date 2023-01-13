Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Argentina grinds to get past South Africa 1-0 in opening contest

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup 2023: The opening match saw Argentina go up against South Africa in Bhubaneshwar. While the former hard to work hard, it eventually got past with a 1-0 success, thanks to Casella Maico's winner.

    Image credit: PTI

    Former Olympic champion Argentina was made to struggle by world No.14 South Africa before the former registered a 1-0 triumph in the opening Group A game of the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday. After an exhausted and closely-contested opening couple of quarters, Argentina, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist, slashed the winner in the 42nd minute via a field measure from Casella Maico. However, it was far from blushing for Los Leones as South Africa pressed hard in the opening quarter, failing to transform its opportunities into favourable outcomes. In the next quarter, Argentina returned forcefully and assured three penalty corners before wasting all of them, as South Africa guarded stoutly.

    Image credit: PTI

    After changing ends, South Africa had its first shot at the goal through a penalty corner, but the chance was squandered. Argentina busted the stalemate in the 42nd when Casella capitalised on a counter-attack and lacerated a competent field goal through Toscani's pass.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - India kicks off campaign vs Spain, eyes maiden podium finish in 48 years

    Image credit: PTI

    Trailing by a goal, South Africa upped its ante in the final quarter. However, the Argentine shield stood tall to suppress rival raids and record a toiling conquest. Argentina will take on world number one Australia on January 16 at the same venue, while South Africa faces France in its next group contest on the same day.

    (With inputs from PTI)

