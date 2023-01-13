Hockey World Cup 2023: Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh hand India opening win; dominate Spain 2-0

Hockey World Cup 2023 is officially underway in Odisha, as India took on Spain in Rourkela on Friday. Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh struck as the Indians dominated the Spaniards 2-0.

It was a fine start for India in the 2023 Hockey World Cup in Odisha. Playing its opening Group B match against Spain at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, the hosts sailed through with a comfortable 2-0 win, thanks to strikes from Amit Rohidas (12) and Hardik Singh (26). Although the Spaniards did come up with some harsh attacking measures, the Indian defence stood firm after their double lead, making life difficult for the Spanish attackers. The Men in Blue would be up against England in their next game on Sunday at the same venue, while Spain faces Wales on the same day on this turf.

Earlier, in the opening Group B contest, England was up against its neighbouring rival Wales, as the former scored five past to win 5-0. David Goodfield put the Three Lions in the lead within just 35 seconds into the opening quarter. Liam Ansell followed it in the second quarter before the latter added his second in the third quarter. Phil Roper netted the fourth at the stroke of the quarter's end, while Nicholas Bandurak hammered the winner in the final quarter. ALSO READ: HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023 FEVER GRIPS ROURKELA; BIRSA MUNDA STADIUM HOSTS FIRST INTERNATIONAL MATCH

