    SHOCKING! Is Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani plotting to murder her? Read this

    Rakhi Sawant alleged that even though her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, is in Mysore jail, he has arranged for a killer to murder the actress. Read details
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published May 16, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

    Rakhi Sawant has made serious accusations against Adil Khan Durrani, her estranged husband. Rakhi recently told a news website that Adil had stated his intention to murder her. She said that Adil, presently in Mysore, had hired a hitman to murder Rakhi.

    “I am reading duas to stay safe from enemies. I just found out that Adil is planning to kill me in jail. He gave my death contract to a killer from jail. All I have to tell him is that Adil, I have read the dua, and I am sure Allah will accept my prayers. You cannot kill me; why do you want to do this? For property and revenge?" Rakhi told to the daily.

    Rakhi also provided the entertainment website with a voice message in which a friend of the actress exposed what they say are Adil's alleged plans. “I have come to know something that I want to tell you. I want to keep my identity hidden, and I am your well-wisher. There were few people in Adil’s room; he asked a few people to make a deal to kill you. He has been planning for some time now. He was even holding you accountable in front of the superintendent and even ready to buy all the policemen here," the guy stated in the voice message. He also said that Adil could receive bail this month and advised Rakhi to keep his name a secret.

    Adil has been contacting me daily from prison, pleading with me, "Take me back. Saying I love you, I told him I forgive you, but don't come near me again," Rakhi said.

    Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant's husband, was detained at their home on February 7 after she accused him of having extramarital affairs when she was a Bigg Boss contestant. She also filed a police report claiming Adil attacked her and said he made death threats against her. A woman from Iran later accused Adil of the same crime. He has been locked up in Mysore.

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
    Why were police at Lady Gaga's house in Malibu? Here's what we know

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals after buying Mannat; he did have money to furnish it

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Proud husband Shah Rukh Khan goes gaga over wife's achievements (Video)

    Da-Bangg Reloaded tour in Kolkata: Glance at Jacqueline Fernandez's smooth performance

    Here are 7 movies for dumb charade in Bollywood

    Kerala youth attacks doctor and threatens to kill, arrested

    WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Lock' feature for private chats

    Why were police at Lady Gaga's house in Malibu? Here's what we know

    3 killed, police officials injured in New Mexico shooting; suspect dead

    DK Shivakumar to go to Delhi, decision on Karnataka CM post likely today

