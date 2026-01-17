Actor Shekhar Suman shared a heartfelt Instagram post for his late son Aayush, who died at age 11. He expressed his enduring grief, stating life is incomplete without his 'angel' and that the family has not recovered from the tragedy.

Shekhar Suman's Heartfelt Tribute

Actor Shekhar Suman shared a deeply emotional post as he remembered his son Aayush, who passed away at a very young age. The actor looked back at old memories and spoke from the heart about the loss that still stays with him. Suman, took to his Instagram account to share a picture of Aayush along with a touching note. in which the actor spoke about how he still misses his son every single day and how life feels incomplete without him.

While sharing the post, Shekhar remembered his "angel" and spoke about the happiness his son gave them before leaving too soon. In his post, the actor wrote, "Remembering my angel Aayush. Miss you ev moment my baby. Life is incomplete without you. In a short span of time you gave us all so much happiness. we still haven't recovered from the tragedy of losing you. But you are in a better world with God and the fairies." Take a look https://www.instagram.com/p/DTlHAXzDYd4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Shekhar Suman's Family

For those who may not know, Shekhar Suman's son Aayush passed away in April 1995 at just 11 years old. Shekhar also has another son, Adhyayan Suman, who followed in his father's footsteps and became an actor.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Shekhar Suman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.' He played the role of "Khan Bahadur Zulfikar Ahmed," a powerful figure among the Nawabs. The show is set in the 1940s during India's freedom struggle and looks at the lives of courtesans and their patrons. It released on Netflix on May 1, 2024. (ANI)