Shekhar Suman is back with a new talk show, 'Shekhar Tonite', after nearly 14 years. Created by his son Adhyayan Suman, the show promises unscripted conversations focusing on human moments and will premiere on his YouTube channel from May 15.

After nearly 14 years of 'Movers & Shakers', actor Shekhar Suman is back with his talk show. On Monday, Shekhar, along with his wife Alka and son Adhyayan, stepped out in the city to launch the show, 'Shekhar Tonite', at a media event.

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Shekhar Suman on His Return

Speaking about his return, Shekhar Suman, in a press note shared, "For me, 'Shekhar Tonite' is not about celebrity interviews. It is about human moments. The conversations that stay with us are never the rehearsed ones. They are the pauses, the unexpected laughter, the silences, the things people reveal when they stop trying to appear perfect. Over the years, I realised that the most powerful conversations happen when people forget there is a camera in the room. That unpredictability excites me even today. After all these years, I wanted to return to a space where conversations can breathe again, where emotion matters more than performance, and honesty matters more than presentation."

Adhyayan Suman on Creating the Show

Adhyayan Suman, who has created the show, shared, "This is deeply personal for me. It is about witnessing the return of an era, an artist, a voice, and a presence that shaped conversational entertainment in this country. For me and for an entire generation, Shekhar Suman is a legend. People remember his wit, his monologues, and his command over conversations. I grew up watching that magic from the sidelines, and it stayed with me. Today, seeing him return with the same fire and brilliance after all these years moved me deeply. Nothing has changed; it has only become more powerful. What overwhelmed me most is seeing him hold on to that honesty and magic without ever losing it."

He added, "I am deeply grateful to Dharmesh Sanghani, my producer and creative partner from Sangani Brothers and Cobbled Street, for believing in my vision and giving me the freedom to build this show on my own terms. I also want to thank Ritika Bajaj, who has been a constant force behind this journey, giving everything she has to the show every single day. And of course, my gratitude to the entire team who helped bring Shekhar Tonite to life."

About 'Shekhar Tonite'

'Shekhar Tonite' will bring together "personalities from films, politics, music, sports, business, and culture in candid, unscripted conversations that move between humour, emotion, satire, and spontaneity." It is all set to premiere from May 15, every Friday, on his YouTube channel, Shekhar Suman. (ANI)