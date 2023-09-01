Shekhar Kapur uses ChatGPT to write 'Masoom 2' script, here's what happened next

Shekhar Kapur took to Instagram to discuss the rise of artificial intelligence. The director described how he tested ChatGPT by asking it to compose the narrative for the 'Masoom' sequel. The outcomes are as follows.

Because of its excellent storyline and performances, Shekhar Kapur's film 'Masoom' stands out in the annals of Indian cinema. The film, released in 1983, demonstrates Kapur's ability as a filmmaker—the film's plot, acting, and technical elements. Although the filmmaker was quite unhappy with the storyline, he was amazed at AI’s intuitive understanding of the film and its themes. Later, Shekhar took to Instagram to showcase the findings of Masoom 2's ChatGPT version, "There's so much talk about AI (Artificial Intelligence), and how it's going to even take over creative writing, that I decided to test it," he tweeted, sharing a still from Masoom. I commissioned ChatGPT to write a plot for Masoom 2 - the next generation... my next picture."

I asked ChatGPT to come up with a story for Masoom 2 - the next generation .. my next film and was amazed at AI’s intuitive understanding of the film and the themes behind it .. in AI’s version Rahul ( played by Jugal Hansraj) always carried the angst of why he was rejected by his father initially .. but then grows up and gets married .. but not till he has kids of his own, does he realise the pressures his father had when they first found each other .. and finally forgives his father.”

“Thankfully my story is far better than AI’s .. yet remember that CHATGPT does not see Video .. but within 30 secs had read everything that was ever written about Masoom .. and conjured up a credible moral dilemma for little Rahul and delivered a cohesive plot line .. in 30secs,” he wrote.

Further, Kapur also shared how AI was far from comprehending human emotions while giving the results to the prompt. “Again, and thankfully, AI could not come up with a better and more emotional plot line/story than I did.. so I am still far more creative than AI. But I can see why the writers are striking in Hollywood .. for apparently, AI can deliver a credible plotline for series episodes! Phew! I’d better make some more films fast before AI catches up with my creativity,” he concluded.

About Masoom:

The 1983 drama, directed by Shekhar Kapur, is based on Erich Segal's 1980 novel Man, Woman, and Child, which was also turned into a Malayalam film, Olangal, and an American film, Man, Woman, and Child. Tanuja, Supriya Pathak, and Saeed Jaffrey co-star alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in the key roles. As kid performer, it stars Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana, and Urmila Matondkar.

