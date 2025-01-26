Padma Awards EXPLAINED: Key differences between Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honors in India. Learn about the awards, their eligibility, the differences between Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, and other details.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 9:21 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 9:25 AM IST

Established in 1954, the Padma Awards are one of India's highest civilian honors. These awards are announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day. However, these awards were not conferred between 1978-1979 and 1993-1997. These awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, which aim to recognize distinguished contributions in all fields of activity related to public service.These prestigious awards are conferred based on the recommendations of the Padma Awards Committee, which is appointed by the Prime Minister of India every year.

Let's look at the differences between the three Padma Awards:

Padma Vibhushan

Padma Bhushan

Padma Shri

It is the second-highest civilian award in India.

It is the third-highest civilian award in India.

It is the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

Awarded for exceptional and distinguished service.

Awarded for distinguished service of a high order.

Awarded for distinguished service.

Its former name was "Class I".

Its former name was "Class II".

Its former name was "Class III".

A total of six people received this award in 1954.

A total of 23 people received this award in 1954.

A total of 17 people received this award in 1954.

 

Details about Padma Awards

The Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan awards instituted by the Government of India were later classified into three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Bharat Ratna:
India's highest civilian honor. It is awarded for exceptional performance in any field.

  • Recommendations for this award are made by the Prime Minister to the President.
  • Not more than three people are eligible for this award in any year.

Padma Awards Eligibility:
All are eligible regardless of race, occupation, position, or sex. Government servants, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible.
The award is not normally given posthumously. But it can be given in special cases.

Fields in which Padma Awards are given
  1. Art: Music, painting, sculpture, photography, cinema, theatre, etc.
  2. Social Work: Service for society, relief programs, etc.
  3. Public Affairs: Justice, politics, etc.
  4. Science & Engineering: Space, technology, research, etc.
  5. Trade & Industry: Banking, tourism, business, etc.
  6. Medicine: Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, etc.
  7. Literature & Education: Journalism, poetry, development in education, etc.
  8. Civil Service: Distinguished service in administration.
  9. Sports: Sports, yoga, adventure, etc.
  10. Others: Promotion of Indian culture, wildlife conservation, etc.

Highlights of Padma Awards

  1. The awards are presented by the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
  2. The awardee is presented with a Sanad (certificate) signed by the President and a medallion.
  3. The awards are published in the Gazette of India.
  4. The awards are given to not more than 120 people every year.
  5. It is prohibited to use these awards before/after the name.
