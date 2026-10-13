Radhika Merchant faced online trolling over her visible skin texture during the one-year anniversary celebration of Swadesh at Eros on October 10, 2026. While some social media users criticized her appearance, others quickly came to her defense, advocating for skin positivity and calling out shaming comments.

Radhika Merchant's appearance at the one-year anniversary celebration of Swadesh at Eros on October 10, 2026, sparked significant online discussion regarding her visible skin texture. The event specifically marked one year of Swadesh's impactful work, drawing attention to Merchant's natural look. While some social media users targeted her with critical comments, a wave of support emerged from fans advocating for skin positivity.

The celebration, marking Swadesh's first anniversary, saw Merchant in attendance. Her presence was captured in striking images and videos shared across various platforms, notably by the Verified Instagram account 'arbaz.wahid.khan', belonging to photographer Arbaz Wahid Khan. This particular post gained significant traction, quickly becoming a focal point. Close-up shots of her natural look, however, swiftly became a point of contention online.

The Viral Post

Radhika can be seen smiling ear-to-ear in the paparazzi videos, with her skin texture clearly visible. However, trolls were quick to make insensitive remarks about her appearance, passing rude comments about her skin. Several fans came to her defence, calling out the unnecessary criticism.

Online Criticism and Shaming Comments

This critical commentary was evident across various platforms, often questioning her appearance. One Instagram comment, for instance, mentioned, "Such skin after having crores and crores of wealth????" Another direct quote from the source Instagram post mentioned, "She needs a good facial." Another stated, "Umm, all this wealth and no good skin?"

Wave of Support and Skin Positivity

Supporters emphasised the importance of normalising real skin, free from the expectation of airbrushed perfection. One post explicitly stated, "Even celebrities like Radhika Merchant have natural skin texture — because real skin isn't meant to look airbrushed 24/7!" Another comment directly addressed the situation, saying, "Let's normalize real skin, embrace our natural beauty, and keep our expectations REAL." Fans appreciated her natural look, commending her for appearing authentically at such a high-profile event.