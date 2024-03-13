Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Ed Sheeran dances to Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' song, does hook step with Armaan Malik

     Ed Sheeran is currently in India and is set to perform in Mumbai as part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour.

    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been making waves in Mumbai as he prepares for his highly anticipated concert in the city. Before his grand performance, Ed Sheeran had been enjoying his time in Mumbai, and a recent video of him dancing to the popular track 'Butta Bomma' has taken social media by storm. Joined by singer Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran effortlessly copied Allu Arjun's iconic hook step, leaving fans and fellow musicians thrilled.

    The video

    The excitement surrounding Ed Sheeran's Mumbai visit has been building, especially considering that he will be performing as part of his Asia and Europe tour in 2024. Mumbai serves as the final stop in this sensational tour, with the concert set to take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16, 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness Ed Sheeran's performance live on stage.

    In addition to his dance video, Ed Sheeran's interactions with the local community have been heartwarming. Visiting schools in Mumbai, Ed engaged with students and even participated in a special performance organized in his honor. Sitting among the children, Ed played the guitar and sang his hit 'Shape of You'  creating unforgettable memories for all involved. 

    Reflecting on his visit to Mumbai, Ed expressed his excitement for engaging with the students and playing some of his songs for them. Ed Sheeran's global popularity is undeniable, with hits like 'Perfect', 'Shape of You', 'Photograph', 'Thinking Out Loud', and 'Perfect Symphony' resonating with audiences worldwide.

