Musician Shankar Mahadevan paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Asha Bhosle, calling her 'Asha Tai' and an embodiment of Goddess Saraswati. He expressed deep sorrow, stating her immortal music will live forever. The veteran singer died at 92.

Shankar Mahadevan's Emotional Tribute

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle had a profound influence on the life of musician Shankar Mahadevan who said he deeply admired her and regarded her as an embodiment of Goddess Saraswati. After learning about her death, Mahadevan paid an emotional tribute to his "Asha Tai".

In a video message, Mahadevan said, "A very sad day for all of us and a very sad day for Indian music. I cannot believe that our dearest Asha Tayi is no more. I am not able to express my sorrow and what I am feeling right now, as a musician, as didi's worshipper, as a very close family friend and looking up to her like Maa Saraswati."

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Describing her musical legacy as immortal, he added, "I am sure that every single Indian is heartbroken. But didi and her music will never ever perish from the face of the earth till humans exist. Because her contribution cannot be described in words. She is somebody who is going to live forever and going to be there on our phone, on TV, on every single medium where music plays. She is going to be there with us, with her amazing voice resounding all over the planet. At this moment, we are all grief-stricken; we are all heartbroken. Let's all pray that she is in a better place and keeps blessing us and sending us her positive and enthusiastic energy that she used to always share with us..."

Veteran Singer Passes Away at 92

Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92.

Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure. Bhosle is survived by her son Anand and her grandchildren. (ANI)