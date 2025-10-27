Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, known for his soulful voice and over 7,000 songs, has purchased a luxurious MG M9 worth ₹80.33 lakh, celebrating the occasion with his family in a traditional ceremony

Renowned singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, whose illustrious career spans thousands of songs across diverse languages and genres, recently welcomed a new addition to his garage — a sleek MG M9 car valued at ₹80.33 lakh. Though the musician refrained from sharing the news on his social media platforms, several entertainment pages circulated a video capturing the moment.

In the video, posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Shankar Mahadevan was seen proudly posing beside his new car. The celebration at his residence included a traditional brass Tundi (Tori) performance and firecrackers, symbolizing good fortune and festivity. The artist also conducted a brief puja ceremony along with his family members to mark the occasion.

The Car

The luxurious MG M9 offers premium features such as presidential seats with 16-way adjustment, heating, ventilation, and massage options. It also includes a dual sunroof, ambient lighting, and a high-end 13-speaker sound system. The electric vehicle boasts an impressive range of 548 km and supports rapid charging from 30% to 80% within just 30 minutes.

Earlier this month, on October 4, 2025, Shankar Mahadevan headlined the Bollywood Music Project held at Jio World Garden, Bandra, Mumbai — Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival. His three-hour set featured his longtime collaborators Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, along with his sons, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan. The event also witnessed electrifying performances from Anu Malik, who revisited his classic ’90s tracks, as well as Baba Sehgal, Kunal Ganjawala, Avinash Gupta, and Shaarib–Toshi’s Abhijeet Sawant. The second day of the festival featured the celebrated composer duo Salim–Sulaiman Merchant.