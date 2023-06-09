Shanaya Kapoor stuns social media with velvety dance moves - WATCH VIDEO

In an irresistible video, Shanaya Kapoor displays her exceptional dancing skills, creating a buzz on social media and heightening anticipation for her forthcoming entry into Bollywood. Scroll down to know more details about the viral dance video here.

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, delighted social media users with a video showcasing her dance skills. In the viral dance clip, Shanaya set social media ablaze with her effortless dance moves to Neha Kakkar's hit track "Gali Gali" while sporting a neon bralette and black joggers.

Her seamless moves and complete immersion in the song captivated viewers. Accompanied by another dancer in the background, the video got recorded at a dance studio.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shanaya captioned it, "It's been a minute." Her cousin Janhvi Kapoor expressed admiration in the comment section, saying, "Too good!!" Suhana Khan, Shanaya's close friend, added, "Wowwwwww amazing." Shibani Dandekar also gave her a shout-out with a resounding "Yassss." Shanaya received support and cheers from her parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

The video sparked comparisons between Shanaya Kapoor and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. Instagram users couldn't help but notice the resemblance, with one commenting, "Why does she look like Katrina?". Another user eagerly anticipated Shanaya's debut, calling her "another Katrina Kaif of this generation." Shanaya's dance style looks, and overall vibe reminded many of Katrina Kaif, earning her even more appreciation.

Shanaya Kapoor, who has already ventured into the entertainment industry as an assistant director on the film "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, is excited to make her Bollywood debut soon.

She also made her screen debut on the Netflix reality show "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives," featuring her mother, Maheep Kapoor. Karan Johar will launch Shanaya in her upcoming film "Bedhadak," alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Expressing her feelings about her upcoming debut, Shanaya shared in an interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, "I'm both nervous and excited. Nervous because it's important that I do the best job, and because it isn't just a first film, it's the first step towards hopefully a long and varied career. And excited because I'm finally a step closer towards realizing a dream I've had since childhood. It's a mix of all kinds of emotions."

