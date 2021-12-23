  • Facebook
    WOW, Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside)

    Shahid Kapoor's half brother Ishaan Khatter will feature in Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence's Hollywood film Don't Look Up for 10 seconds.

    Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside) RCB
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2021, 4:08 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, also Shahid Kapoor's half brother, is all set to feature in a big Hollywood film, Don't Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. According to a recent report, Ishaan Khatter will feature in a fun cameo with 10 seconds screentime. As per IMDb, Ishaan’s character’s name is Raghav Manavalan.

    After Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli’s appearance in The Matrix Resurrections, it seems like desi star is set to feature in Hollywood production. If a report to be believed, Ishaan Khatter will feature in the upcoming Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. The film will stream on the OTT platform from December 24.

    A source close to the actor has said, Ishaan will feature for 10 seconds, but it is a fun cameo and would surely be noticed. His character will definitely liked by the audience. His fans and Indian audiences will be pleasantly surprised to see a Bollywood actor in a Hollywood film.

    Talking about the movie, Don’t Look Up is a science-fiction revolving around two astronomers played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence who find a comment approaching earth and potentially destroying it. 

    The film also features Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan. Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel is also a part of the film. 

    This is not the first time, Ishaan has featured in Beyond The Clouds an international project before Don’t Look Up. He started in Beyond The Clouds directed by Iranian director Majid Majidi and was a part of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy too. Ishaan is currently working on Hindi films Phone Bhoot and Pippa on the work front.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 4:08 PM IST
