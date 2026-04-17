Writer-producer Shaheen Bhatt is engaged to her boyfriend Ishaan Mehra. She announced the news on Instagram with a series of pictures, including one flaunting her engagement ring. Sister Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan shared emotional reactions.

Writer-producer Shaheen Bhatt has announced her engagement to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra, sharing a dreamy Instagram post on Friday that quickly drew reactions from family, friends, and the film fraternity. Shaheen, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, posted a series of pictures with Ishaan, including one where she is seen flaunting her engagement ring while holding him close. In another, she rests her head on his shoulder. Captioning the post, she wrote, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing." View this post on Instagram

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Family and Film Fraternity React

Her sister, actor Alia Bhatt, reshared the post on Instagram Stories and expressed her emotions, writing, "Currently weeping (crying face emoticons)." Soni Razdan also wrote, "Congratulations my darlings pieces of my heart," adding heart emoticons.

The announcement prompted congratulatory messages from several celebrities as well. Actor Parineeti Chopra commented, "The Unbreakable Vow!" while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Congos and bongos." Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Congratulationsssss love and blessings" Ananya Panday wrote, "Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you (red heart emoticons) all the love and joy in the world."

On The Work Front

Shaheen had made her relationship with Ishaan Instagram official in April last year. On the work front, Shaheen recently announced her new project 'Don't Be Shy!', which she will co-produce with Alia under their banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in association with Chalkboard Entertainment. Directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film is expected to release in October 2026.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is set to appear next in 'Alpha' and 'Love and War'. (ANI)