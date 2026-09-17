A viral video of Shah Rukh Khan performing Ganesh pooja at a Ganpati event has captured public attention, reinforcing his image as a symbol of religious inclusivity. The moment sparked widespread praise on social media. Keep scrolling to know more!

A viral video showing Shah Rukh Khan performing Ganesh pooja at a Mumbai Ganpati celebration has garnered significant public attention and praise. The heartfelt moment quickly circulated online, with many celebrating the actor's consistent embrace of religious diversity.

This outpouring of affection follows an Instagram post by filmygyan on September 16, 2026, which lauded Khan's respect for all religions. The post accumulated 112,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, reflecting a broad interest in his interfaith practices. He was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Celebrating Ganpati with Family and Public

The superstar's involvement in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations extends to his personal life. His wife, Gauri Khan, traditionally performs the aarti at their home, Mannat, with children and friends gathering for family time. This commitment to diverse traditions has been a hallmark of the Khan family's public image.

Footage captured Shah Rukh Khan reverently performing aarti at the Ambani family's lavish Ganesh Chaturthi event. The video, which went viral, showcased him taking part in the rituals, drawing appreciation for his humble and inclusive gesture.

A Message of Inclusivity

Khan has often spoken about the secular environment in his household, where both Hindu and Muslim customs are observed. He previously explained that his children are raised to understand and respect all faiths. This approach has cemented his image as a proponent of religious harmony.

Here's How Fan's Reacted

Fans were quick to react to this sweet, 'phool ka kya karu' gesture by SRK. One wrote, "This video has that rare combination of style, grace and confidence. Absolutely stunning." Another wrote, "Humanity." Another wrote, " Sweet King Khan."