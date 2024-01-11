Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan takes selfie with Uttarkashi heros, 'Jawan' actor's heartwarming gesture goes viral

    Shah Rukh Khan was present at an award show and he walked on stage when the rat miners/Uttarkashi heros asked to take pictures with him.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, who recently received the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year Award, made waves on the Internet when he took photographs with rat-hole miners. The superstar once again demonstrated that he is indeed a king of hearts when he walked on stage when the rat miners asked for pictures.

    SRK meets Uttarkashi heros

    Shah Rukh Khan, who had a fantastic 2023 with three successes 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki', was honored with the  Indian of the Year title at a recent ceremony. Following his amazing speech, the actor won hearts by posing alongside Uttarkashi's heroes, rat miners, for selfies. The celebration honored Uttarkashi's heroes, including NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal, rat miners Munna and Wakil, foreman Gabbar Singh Negi, and his colleague Saba Ahmed.

    The rat miners were asked if they wanted King Khan to create a film about their rescue mission, but they had a different request. "Dil bohot zyada dhadak raha hai, main aapse kya keh sakta hu," one of the rat-hole miners muttered, as the actor smiled and blew a kiss. "Par ek khwaish hai humari, ek selfie toh banti hai aapke saath."

    As soon as they made the request, the actor walked on stage to meet and greet the rat miners, and he obliged with selfies. The actor greeted them with folded hands.

