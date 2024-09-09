Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan’s thoughtful take on men giving birth: ‘Aurat ki aur zyada respect…’

    Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King' alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. 

    Shah Rukh Khan is not just a talented actor, he is also known for his charming personality, humor, and wit. No matter what interview SRK is part of, he makes sure that it becomes a delightful watch and interesting for the audience. Several clips from his old interviews are going viral on the internet. Fans can't get enough of his magnetic allure. One such interview clip is making rounds online where he is answering rapid-fire questions. 

    During the rapid-fire round, Shah was asked about what he would have been if not a successful actor and he jokingly said a truck driver. When asked if sex education is important, he responded that throughout school, it felt like the only subject that really piqued his interest was sex education, with everything else taking a backseat. Shah Rukh said, “Sex education toh school mein hote hee hai. Jab main bhi padhta hai aur abhi bhi kisi student se poochoge toh aur kisi kisam ki education toh hoti nahi hai – sirf sex education hee hoti hai.”

    Later in the interview, the host asks, "Mard ko agar bachha hone laga toh?” Shah Rukh Khan said, “Toh aurat ki woh aur zyada respect karne lagega.” In another old interview with Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan discussed what he finds lovely in women. He said, "I find women beautiful! I want my whole life to be surrounded by women. I think they are conscious, they are gentle, they are soft, they are pretty, they smell good, they sound good, they feel good, they are lovely! I like women very, very much. And I don’t hide this at all. But my love is not that I have to turn it into a physicality, or into a relationship. Stay as you are, I love you. And I will tell you and I do.”

    Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King' alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. 

