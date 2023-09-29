Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt all together for new Jawan-inspired ad; here's how netizens reacted

    On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, a steel brand released a new ad featuring him, his wife Alia Bhatt, and Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan. Fans and social media users have been gaga about the trio, calling it a ‘dream cast'

    Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt all together for new Jawan-inspired ad; here's how social media reacted RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    On September 28, Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, a steel manufacturer released an iconic new ad featuring the 'Animal' star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Shah Rukh Khan. The trio banded together to market the brand. The background soundtrack, influenced by SRK's 'Jawan' and created by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Grammy Award-nominated rapper Rajakumari, drew attention.

    Alia Bhatt celebrated her husband Ranbir's birthday with sweet images on her Instagram page. The 'Animal' teaser was also released on the same day. However, the icing was when a steel brand joined the celebrations by sharing a new commercial featuring Khan, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. They captioned the video, "Picture Abhi Baki H... (sic)."

    Also Read: CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Puja: Shah Rukh Khan and Shehnaaz Gill share a warm hug

    The three stars then get together in matching black outfits, holding the brand's steel rods in hand and saying the brand tagline in chorus aloud.

    Fans of the three stars lost it when they watched the ad. One of them wrote, “I AM OBSESSED AND IT'S JUST AN AD (crying emoji).” Another commented, My mains (sparkle emojis)." “DREAM CAST (surprise emoji),” wrote a third one. A fan also commented, “Oh my god all favourite in one frame after so long.”

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor are three of Bollywood's most well-known actors today. SRK is enjoying the success of his film 'Jawan,' which garnered Rs 1,000 crore at the box office. He has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' in the works.

    Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins birthday in Malaysia; shares family photo

    Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which did quite well at the box office. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' will hit cinemas on December 1.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raees director Rahul Dholakia asks; 'Can we invite Pakistani actors to bollywood? ATG

    Raees director Rahul Dholakia asks; 'Can we invite Pakistani actors to bollywood?

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas younger brother Franklin Jonas on his birthday RBA

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas’ younger brother Franklin Jonas on his birthday

    Vijay Antony at 'Raththam' promotion: Actor makes 1st public appearance 9 days after daughter Meera's death RBA

    Vijay Antony at 'Raththam' promotion: Actor makes 1st public appearance 9 days after daughter Meera's death

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty to start shooting for his hit film prequel in November; read details RBA

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty to start shooting for his hit film prequel in November; read details

    'We had no option; we paid'... Mark Antony starrer Vishal makes shocking claims over CFBC rkn

    'We had no option; we paid'... Mark Antony starrer Vishal makes shocking claims over CFBC

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka bandh updates pro-kannada organisations protest over Cauvery row vkp

    Karnataka bandh over Cauvery row: Many flights cancelled, buses blocked in Dharwad

    Raees director Rahul Dholakia asks; 'Can we invite Pakistani actors to bollywood? ATG

    Raees director Rahul Dholakia asks; 'Can we invite Pakistani actors to bollywood?

    After Netflix Disney Hotstar to restrict users from sharing passwords gcw

    After Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar to restrict users from sharing passwords

    Kerala High Court staffer fatally shoots brother with air gun over verbal spat; arrested anr

    Kerala High Court staffer fatally shoots brother with air gun over verbal spat; arrested

    Petrol diesel prices on September 29 Check fuel rate in Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru and more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on September 29: Check fuel rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon