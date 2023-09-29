Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt all together for new Jawan-inspired ad; here's how netizens reacted

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, a steel brand released a new ad featuring him, his wife Alia Bhatt, and Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan. Fans and social media users have been gaga about the trio, calling it a ‘dream cast'

On September 28, Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, a steel manufacturer released an iconic new ad featuring the 'Animal' star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Shah Rukh Khan. The trio banded together to market the brand. The background soundtrack, influenced by SRK's 'Jawan' and created by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Grammy Award-nominated rapper Rajakumari, drew attention.

Alia Bhatt celebrated her husband Ranbir's birthday with sweet images on her Instagram page. The 'Animal' teaser was also released on the same day. However, the icing was when a steel brand joined the celebrations by sharing a new commercial featuring Khan, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. They captioned the video, "Picture Abhi Baki H... (sic)."

The three stars then get together in matching black outfits, holding the brand's steel rods in hand and saying the brand tagline in chorus aloud.

Fans of the three stars lost it when they watched the ad. One of them wrote, “I AM OBSESSED AND IT'S JUST AN AD (crying emoji).” Another commented, My mains (sparkle emojis)." “DREAM CAST (surprise emoji),” wrote a third one. A fan also commented, “Oh my god all favourite in one frame after so long.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor are three of Bollywood's most well-known actors today. SRK is enjoying the success of his film 'Jawan,' which garnered Rs 1,000 crore at the box office. He has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' in the works.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which did quite well at the box office. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' will hit cinemas on December 1.