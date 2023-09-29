CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Puja: Shah Rukh Khan and Shehnaaz Gill share a warm hug

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 13' and made her Bollywood debut in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' but she also has a crush on Shah Rukh Khan. Shehnaaz and SRK recently met during Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Ganpati festivities. They ended up enjoying a loving embrace. Eknath Shinde organised a Ganpati Darshan, which Shah Rukh Khan and Shehnaaz Gill attended. Amid the pictures and videos trickling onto social media, the one where Shehnaaz Gill received a hug from King Khan has gone viral.

    In the picture, one can notice Shehnaaz Gill’s mustard-coloured kurti. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a white ethic Kurta. Although, the pictures are not clear enough, the fans have certainly gone berserk with this wholesome rendezvous.

    Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her next release, Thank You For Coming, with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. The trailer has already been released and has received much love from the audience. Amid this, the actress was recently spotted visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja temple in the city. She looked very pretty in pink colour ethnic wear.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    To complete the look, Shehnaaz opted for bun and applied minimalistic makeup. Fans gathered around her to see and take selfies. Even the star also obliged them. Videos and photos are trending on social media.

    Meanwhile, talking about Thank You For Coming, the film is directed by Karan Boolani and is produced by Rhea Kapoor. The film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Thank You For Coming features Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film was first premiered at the festival on Friday, September 15 and then on Saturday, September 16. The film is releasing on October 6 across the world.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 8:12 AM IST
