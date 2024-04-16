Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan ecstatic as Sunil Narine smashes century against RR at the Eden Gardens (WATCH)

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine, nearing his 36th birthday, stunned the cricket world with his first-ever century, earning cheers from team owner Shah Rukh Khan during their IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 9:44 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, couldn't contain his excitement as Sunil Narine, nearing his 36th birthday, struck his first-ever century during the match against Rajasthan Royals. Narine's remarkable century, achieved in just 49 balls, showcased his batting prowess as he hammered 13 fours and six sixes. The West Indies all-rounder's sensational performance was a testament to his evolution as a batsman, especially after being promoted up the order by KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir. Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel praised Gambhir's strategic move, highlighting Narine's ability to make a significant impact with the bat.

    Top 3 individual scores for KKR in IPL:

    1. 158* - Brendon McCullum vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 2008 

    2. 109 - Sunil Narine vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata, TONIGHT*

    3. 104 - Venkatesh Iyer vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium), 2023

    "When Gautam Gambhir was captain of KKR, he was completely convinced that Sunil Narine is the kind of player who could win them matches if he opened the batting. He came back to KKR and has done just that. A lot of things make a difference. Knowing you have someone who backs you, allows you to bat with confidence. Without a doubt, his batting is exciting. If you score 85 off 39 balls and it feels like every other ball can go for a four or a six, it is exciting," Parthiv Patel said as quoted by Jio Cinema.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
