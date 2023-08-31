Shah Rukh Khan at Jawan's event says Tamil food is 'fantastic', he lost his six-packs

Shah Rukh Khan talked about Tamil food to his love love Tamil films in the pre-release event of his upcoming film 'Jawan', held at Chennai's Sri Sairam Engineering College. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Indian fans await Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed return in "Jawan". After an intriguing teaser and lively songs, the trailer is set to launch on August 31. A grand pre-release event was held on August 30 at Chennai's Sri Sairam Engineering College, attended by Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, and music director Anirudh Ravichandran. Nayanthara, the film's female lead, couldn't attend.

The excitement for "Jawan" is soaring as fans anticipate more from this cinematic extravaganza. Among various topics discussed during the pre-release event, Shah Rukh Khan affectionately shared his fondness for Tamil cinema and cuisine.

Acknowledging the excellence of the South film industry in producing some of the finest movies in the nation, King Khan stated, "I’m humbled. Thank you so much for inviting me. I enjoy Tamil films. I realised early on that the best films are made in Tamil." Discussing his affinity for Tamil cuisine, the Bollywood icon disclosed that indulging in Tamil delicacies had been a truly "fantastic" experience for him. “Eating here in Tamil Nadu was fantastic, I lost my six packs and gained them back. I found a wonderful variety of dishes in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan went on to provide more details about the enduring friendships he has developed with Tamil filmmakers and actors throughout the years. He shared insights about his collaboration with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam and cinematographer Santosh Sivan in the 1998 movie 'Dil Se'. “Then it was through Kamal sir’s Hey Ram and then, of course, my friendship with Rajinikanth sir. Now I have made so many friends and families in these three years,” he said

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' is recognized as one of his most high-budget endeavors, with a reported cost of Rs 300 crore. This budget surpasses that of his previous release, 'Pathaan', which was curated at Rs 250 crore. Adding to the excitement, the movie's creators unveiled a vibrant track titled 'Not Ramaiyaa Vastavaiyaa' on August 29, instantly capturing listeners' attention with its catchy melody.

'Jawan' features Deepika Padukone in a cameo role, along with pivotal performances by Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and Priyamani. Set to be a thrilling action-packed spectacle, "Jawan" is scheduled to hit theaters on September 7th.

