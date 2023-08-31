Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jawan' trailer: Shah Rukh Khan wants 'Alia Bhatt', hijacks trains, fights with swag (Video)

    Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver a massive film on September 7. The film is directed by Atlee. The Jawan trailer also gives fans a look at Khan’s different unseen avatars in the movie.

    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan lovers, your wait is over! Jawan's highly awaited trailer has been published, promising an action-packed cinematic experience. After a long wait, Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the Jawan trailer, which tells much more about the film's narrative. The teaser includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and other key Jawan cast members. The Jawan trailer also shows fans Khan's numerous looks in the film. While the teaser was published digitally on Thursday morning, fans will be able to see it played atop the Burj Khalifa on Thursday evening. Shah Rukh has been to Dubai for the same purpose.

    'JAWAN' TRAILER OUT!
    The world has been waiting for the 'Jawan' trailer, and it is now here! In the film's trailer, released on August 31, Shah Rukh Khan kicks and punches like never before. While the preview provided fans with only a brief glance into this enormous action entertainment universe, the trailer undoubtedly provided the most comprehensive image!

    On August 25, Shah Rukh Khan released a new motion poster for the film, which features all of his characters from the film. And now our wait for the publication of 'Jawan' has become much more arduous!

    Sharing the same, SRK wrote, "Yeh to shuruaat hair The Many Faces of Justice yeh teer gain abhi dhaal baaki hair yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se much abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning Wait for the Ace!!! (sic)."

    'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan's second film of the year, is about to be released. It is the most costly SRK film ever, directed by Atlee! According to reports, the project has a budget of Rs 300 crore, which is more than Pathaan's budget of Rs 250 crore. More information about the subject is awaited.

    Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
