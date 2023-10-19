Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH

    Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor deliver a hilarious Rungta Steel ad, reimagining movie characters in a fun metro hostage scene.

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor recently teamed up for a one-minute advertisement for Rungta Steel. In this video, which was shared on a social media platform called X, the three actors took on the roles of characters from their famous movies. Shah Rukh Khan appeared with his bald look from his most recent film 'Jawan', while Alia Bhatt dressed up as her character Shanaya from 'Student of the Year', and Ranbir Kapoor adopted an outfit similar to his character in 'Barfi'.

    The ad recreated a well-loved hostage scene from 'Jawan', in which Shah Rukh Khan's character had made a playful remark about wanting Alia Bhatt when asked about his demands. In this new advertisement, they shot the scene inside a metro train. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor pretended to hold each other hostage while discussing the importance of building a sturdy house using Rungta Steel products.

    The advertisement has received positive feedback from fans on X (previously called Twitter). People seem to be enjoying the creative collaboration of these popular actors in this unique advertisement. One fan commented "🤣🤣🤣cute" while other remarked "Mil gaye alia bhatt😂," referring  to Shah Rukh Khan's character Vikram Rathore's demand in famous Jawan scene.

    ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad vma

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read

    Adele breaks silence on quitting 'alcohol'; claims being 'jealous' of fans enjoying 'whisky' at her concert vma

    Adele breaks silence on quitting 'alcohol'; claims being 'jealous' of fans enjoying 'whisky' at her concert

    Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement SHG

    Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement

    Durga Puja 2023: From artistic excellence to inclusivity; Kolkata pandals vie for accessibility ATG

    Durga Puja 2023: From artistic excellence to inclusivity; Kolkata pandals vie for accessibility

    Recent Stories

    HOT PHOTOS Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics RBA

    (HOT PHOTOS) Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad vma

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon