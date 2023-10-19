Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor recently teamed up for a one-minute advertisement for Rungta Steel. In this video, which was shared on a social media platform called X, the three actors took on the roles of characters from their famous movies. Shah Rukh Khan appeared with his bald look from his most recent film 'Jawan', while Alia Bhatt dressed up as her character Shanaya from 'Student of the Year', and Ranbir Kapoor adopted an outfit similar to his character in 'Barfi'.

The ad recreated a well-loved hostage scene from 'Jawan', in which Shah Rukh Khan's character had made a playful remark about wanting Alia Bhatt when asked about his demands. In this new advertisement, they shot the scene inside a metro train. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor pretended to hold each other hostage while discussing the importance of building a sturdy house using Rungta Steel products.

The advertisement has received positive feedback from fans on X (previously called Twitter). People seem to be enjoying the creative collaboration of these popular actors in this unique advertisement. One fan commented "🤣🤣🤣cute" while other remarked "Mil gaye alia bhatt😂," referring to Shah Rukh Khan's character Vikram Rathore's demand in famous Jawan scene.

