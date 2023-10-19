Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, actors from South India, spark dating rumors with a viral photo. Rashmika stars in "Animal" with Ranbir Kapoor, while Vijay gears up for a new film

Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in the highly anticipated film "Animal." Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is preparing for his next project. The pair has generated buzz and speculation among their dedicated followers due to a viral photograph that recently emerged on social media.

The photo, which has sparked excitement among their admirers, shows both of them dressed in black outfits as they exit the same car at the airport. While they have not officially confirmed their relationship, dating rumors about them frequently circulate.

One popular Reddit page shared the photo, and fans quickly began commenting on it. Some fans expressed their belief that the couple is dating, with one fan saying, "Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki choop choop aahein bharna kya," and another stating, "Why even ask them when they are being this obvious."

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming project is the highly anticipated film "Animal," where she will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. The makers recently released the first song from the film, titled "Hua Main," showcasing the sizzling chemistry between the two actors.

In the music video, Rashmika's character, Geetanjali, and Ranbir's character face questions from her family, responding with a passionate kiss. The video takes viewers on a journey of love and passion, from inside a plane to snowy mountains, culminating in them taking pheras around a temple on a mountain.

The Sandeep Vanga Reddy "Animal" also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in significant roles. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 1.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was last seen in "Kushi" and is now preparing for his next project. Reports suggest that he is reuniting with director Parasuram Petla for a new film, tentatively titled "VD 13," following their successful collaboration in "Geetha Govindam.