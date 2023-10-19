Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read

    Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, actors from South India, spark dating rumors with a viral photo. Rashmika stars in "Animal" with Ranbir Kapoor, while Vijay gears up for a new film

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 2:48 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in the highly anticipated film "Animal." Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is preparing for his next project. The pair has generated buzz and speculation among their dedicated followers due to a viral photograph that recently emerged on social media.

    The photo, which has sparked excitement among their admirers, shows both of them dressed in black outfits as they exit the same car at the airport. While they have not officially confirmed their relationship, dating rumors about them frequently circulate.

    Cheese Platter & National Crush are not even trying to hide it anymore! 🤣
    byu/beckvirus inBollyBlindsNGossip

    One popular Reddit page shared the photo, and fans quickly began commenting on it. Some fans expressed their belief that the couple is dating, with one fan saying, "Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki choop choop aahein bharna kya," and another stating, "Why even ask them when they are being this obvious."

    Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming project is the highly anticipated film "Animal," where she will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. The makers recently released the first song from the film, titled "Hua Main," showcasing the sizzling chemistry between the two actors.

    In the music video, Rashmika's character, Geetanjali, and Ranbir's character face questions from her family, responding with a passionate kiss. The video takes viewers on a journey of love and passion, from inside a plane to snowy mountains, culminating in them taking pheras around a temple on a mountain.

    The Sandeep Vanga Reddy "Animal" also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in significant roles. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 1.

    Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was last seen in "Kushi" and is now preparing for his next project. Reports suggest that he is reuniting with director Parasuram Petla for a new film, tentatively titled "VD 13," following their successful collaboration in "Geetha Govindam.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad vma

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH

    Adele breaks silence on quitting 'alcohol'; claims being 'jealous' of fans enjoying 'whisky' at her concert vma

    Adele breaks silence on quitting 'alcohol'; claims being 'jealous' of fans enjoying 'whisky' at her concert

    Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement SHG

    Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement

    Durga Puja 2023: From artistic excellence to inclusivity; Kolkata pandals vie for accessibility ATG

    Durga Puja 2023: From artistic excellence to inclusivity; Kolkata pandals vie for accessibility

    Recent Stories

    Apple to Orange 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing radiant skin gcw eai

    Apple to Orange: 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing, radiant skin

    HOT PHOTOS Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics RBA

    (HOT PHOTOS) Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon