Shadab Siddiqui talks about his collaboration with Sajid Khan and more

Independent music has seen massive success in the past few years. Music videos have substantially strengthened mainstream music with a great number of young singers making their way into it. But what often goes unsung is the role of a video director in this entire process of small storytelling.

Shadab Siddiqui has been in the industry for a long time now and believes it has weakened monopoly and helped in quality control. His latest work 'Intezaar' marks his first collaboration with music director Sajid-Wajid’s Taleem Music.

Also Read: Adipurush: Prabhas as Lord Ram; makers, released a new poster on actor's 43rd birthday

Here's a recent conversation with him on the ever-evolving music, direction & its future:

Tell us a bit about 'Intezaar' and the inspiration behind it?

It's a song that revolves around a couple who are about to meet each other after a very long time. The lyrics of the song are quite meaningful and appealing. One of the inspirations behind this song has been music director late Wajid Khan sir. There has been a void in the musical world since he left. 'Intezaar' is also a tribute to him.

The video is the debut for Muskaan Khan and Ankush Bhardwaj. Does it increase your liability as a director?

Absolutely! Although both Ankush and Muskan have made the mark with their previous projects as singers, I had to make sure that their talent and chemistry comes out to the fullest in this video song as well. When you are directing a music video, you have to keep the music, lyrics and the concept all in sync with each-other. That can be a bit challenging at times. But above everything, there’s always a sense of responsibility in making these actors shine and be loved by the audiences.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: After Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue, Karan Johar to host the show

How has been your experience of collaborating with Sajid Khan and Taaleem Music?

I would say that working with a legendary music director like Sajid Khan teaches you a lot. Most of the time, experience of doing something for so many years can make you jaded but the child in Sajid sir is still alive and that itself is quite inspirational. He’s equally concerned about even the smallest aspects of his work. Apart from his commendable humility aspect, I’ve never seen him throwing the weight of his seniority onto others. After the loss of Wajid sir, the way he has handled the grief in terms of work is phenomenal. Perhaps, like any other artist, grief has polished his craft even more.

Also Read: Not Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt now prefers to work mostly in South films: reports

Where do you see the independent music industry moving?

I think independent music worldwide has a bright future. It’s been a great medium for any artist who has a limited budget for a recording studio, with a few basic music instruments. If you have talent, these music videos are enough to be noticed. Infact a large number of new artists have been discovered and celebrated through YouTube and Spotify, including a few in Bollywood. It’s inevitable that these platforms have opened up doors for many new record labels and singers. On the most positive note, it’s helping to break the monopoly in the music industry which is so important for quality control.

What's the unique thing about music videos as a medium?

It’s one of the best mediums for short storytelling. I still remember how glued we were to the music videos during the 90s. Even today they’re equally popular among the masses. I strongly believe that a good music video can give the 'memory recall' to a song.

Given that, everyday, many songs are released. It becomes very important for a music video director to understand the pulse of the song and weave a plot that has the ability and intent to touch people's hearts. To be precise, showing a story in just a 3 minutes video is challenging itself and that's where creativity of a director comes in.

Also Read: Monster review: Should you buy Mohanlal's film tickets? Is it worth your time? Know it all

Your view on the current 'remake trend' of old songs?

It’s been a really healthy trend which must be promoted. Have we forgotten how we all enjoyed remakes in the early 2000s? They were so melodious and aesthetic. But I feel that the actual problem arises when a remake is done only for commercial purposes or with the intent to get cheap engagement. If one plans to make a remake with good intentions and melody intact, most of the people will like it. In the end, it is a free world. It is to each their own. People can like or dislike any number they want.

What lies ahead on the work front?

I’m working on a few projects. I’ve promised myself that I’m only going to do work that pleases my soul. I won't take up work for the sake of it. It will always be quality over quantity for me.

By: Jaideep Pandey