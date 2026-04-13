Singer Shaan mourned the passing of Asha Bhosle, honouring her legacy in a heartfelt post. He called her a perfectionist with a zest for life, saying her 'sur' will be 'etched in our DNA'. Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to organ failure.

Shaan's Heartfelt Tribute

Singer Shaan honoured Asha Bhosle's musical legacy, saying her memories and her "sur" will always be etched in "our DNA"

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"Just like hope is always alive ... So is Asha Ji !!! Always alive ... making every moment count .. her pursuit for perfection, her unparalleled level of versatility and professionalism, her unabashed unpretentious personality and offcourse her Zest for Life!!! And like she always said ... "I want to go singing.. " She sang till the very end .. Sur never left her .. She will never leave us .. etched in our DNA .. Her Voice encapsulated 8 decades of India!! Ashaji Forever," he posted on Instagram. Shaan also shared several pictures with India's melody queen. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaan Mukherji (@singer_shaan)

A Legendary Career

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema. She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Passing of a Legend

Veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues. She died on Sunday due to organ failure. She is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. (ANI)