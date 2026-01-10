Emmy-winning producer and director Tom Cherones, known for his work on 'Seinfeld', has died at 86 after a battle with Alzheimer's. He directed 85 episodes of the show and won an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1993. He died in Oregon.

Emmy-winning producer, director Tom Cherones, known for his work on 'Seinfeld', has passed away at 86, reported Deadline.

The filmmaker died at his home in Florence, Oregon, after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's disease.

A Celebrated Career in Television

Tom Cherones famously directed and produced the second 'Seinfeld' episode titled 'The Stakeout', which was released in May 1990. He received six Emmy nominations along the way and even won the coveted trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series, sharing it with creators Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David in 1993. During this stint, he also appeared on the show, just once in episode four, 'The Pilot'.

Early Life and Path to Hollywood

Born on September 11, 1939, in Tuscaloosa, AL, Cherones did his graduation the University of New Mexico with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He later received a master's degree in telecommunications from the University of Alabama. Cherones also served four years as a lieutenant in the United States Navy, as per Deadline.

While doing his master's degree, Cherones began working in educational television and even produced and directed programs for WQED in Pittsburgh. In 1975, he moved to Hollywood and landed his first job as a production manager for General Hospital.

Tom Cherones' first work as a TV director came with the 1986 show 'Babes in the Woods'.

The 'Seinfeld' Years and Beyond

It was finally in 1990 that he began work on 'Seinfeld' as a director and producer in a total of 85 episodes. He left the show after the fifth season.

"Creator Jerry Seinfeld was tired of the same thing, I guess. We changed writers almost every season, and finally, he just wanted somebody else, another presence, to try to keep it fresh," Cherones said in an interview, as quoted by Deadline.

Tom Cherones' other direction credits include 'NewsRadio', 'Welcome Back Kotter', 'Caroline in the City', 'Annie McGuire and Ellen'. (ANI)