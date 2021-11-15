  • Facebook
    Sayantani Ghosh to get married on December 5; here's what the menu will be

    Famous TV actress Sayantani Ghosh will be marrying long time boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari on December 5. Here's what she has decided on the menu. Check it out now.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 8:16 PM IST
    Famous TV actress Sayantani Ghosh will be getting married to her long time boyfriend, Anugrah Tiwari, on December 5. The wedding will be a close-knit affair and held in the city of joy- Kolkata. The pair will also be holding a reception at Jaipur, which happens to be Anugrah's native place. The couple has been in the fitness industry for more than eight years. Lately, in an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed the must-haves on the menu at her wedding.

    She said that she used to tell her mother that she wanted paan and ice cream at her wedding. That is what she will be eating at her wedding the most. The actress also said she has always wanted her wedding to be intimate, simple, heartfelt and honest. She feels that how her journey with Anugrah has been.  

    The actress further said that besides, while growing up, she has often seen the bride and the groom going through a lot of pressure. She believes that the only thing that matters at the end is love for one another and their families. She wants to enjoy the special day in the presence of her loved ones. 

     

    To talk about her wedding outfit, she will be ditching the heavy lehenga and will be wearing a pretty saree. She always wanted to wear something that would make her special day extra special. Sayantani also said she had always envisioned herself as a bride in a red Banarasi sari with kohled eyes and sindoor.  Her nani, who had passed away last year, had given her a saree, which she plans to drape for one of her functions.

