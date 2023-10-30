Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sayani Gupta shares horrible travel experience says 'Indian men on flights are worst, almost smashed my face'

    Sayani Gupta recently shared her flight experience on her Instagram stories where she expressed her rage on social media when she saw Indian men on airplanes.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 5:56 PM IST

    'Four More Shots Please!' actress Sayani Gupta who is known for her strong and opinionated personality, recently opened up about her flight experience, lashing out at males for not observing travel etiquette and mentioning how her face was almost 'smashed' by a man due to carelessness. She shared her experience through her Instagram story. 

    Sayani Gupta talks about her unsatisfactory trip experience

    The actress recently recounted her experiences on her Instagram stories where she expressed her rage on social media when she saw Indian men on airplanes. She described an event in which her face was nearly smashed by a male co-traveler as the worst she had ever experienced.

    Sayani Gupta detailed her experience, writing, "Indian men on aircraft are just the fu**ing worst! Loud phones, crackling, coughing, and sneezing without covers, no sense of space, impolite! Oh, one of them nearly smacked my face with his bag pack! And didn't even notice while everyone else exclaimed! Many of you who are reading this are in the same boat! Thanks!"

    Fans respond to Sayani Gupta terrifying flight experience

    Many people expressed their support for the actress when she posted her Instagram tales detailing her experiences. "Agree, these things need to be called out," one fan said, while another said, "Coughing/sneezing without covering the mouth is the worst thing."

    Meanwhile, others flooded social media channels with their thoughts on the situation.

    Sayani Gupta's upcoming movies

    In the web series 'Four More Shots Please!', she played the character Damini. Notably, the show follows the journey of four friends and how they work their way out of challenges with love, friendship, and other things of the heart. She was also seen in the film 'Article 15' with Ayushmann Khurrana.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 5:56 PM IST
