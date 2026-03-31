ZEE5's 'Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel' is a new revenge drama directed by Jai Basantu Singh. It stars Anshumaan Pushkar as Bablu Mahto, a Launda dancer's son seeking justice against a powerful family, and Mahvash in a gritty role.

A new show, 'Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel', is all set to be released on ZEE5 soon. Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the show features Anshumaan Pushkar, Mahvash, Kumud Mishra, Upen Chauhan, Saddam Sophia Hussain, Atul Kusum Sanjay, and B Shantunu, among others.

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A Story of Vengeance and Honour

As per a press note, 'Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel' follows the story of "Bablu Mahto, the son of a Launda dancer, who is forced by circumstances to step into his father's shoes. Beneath this reluctant acceptance lies a burning desire for justice, as Bablu secretly plots revenge against the powerful Singh family. As he navigates a life filled with societal stigma, complex relationships, and simmering rage, the series unfolds a layered narrative of honour, love, and vengeance."

Actors Share Their Experience

On being a part of the project, Mahvash said, "For me, Satrangi has been a completely new and refreshing experience. The gritty tone of the show allowed me to step outside my comfort zone and explore a more intense, dramatic space as a performer. I've been loving the process of discovering myself as an actor through this character. Being part of a story that is raw and emotionally challenging has been incredibly rewarding."

Anshumaan Pushkar added, "Satrangi gave me the chance to step into the shoes of a character that comes from a world and profession -- that of a launda dancer -- which is often misunderstood and unfairly looked down upon. As an actor, it was incredibly enriching to explore this social reality with honesty and empathy, without judgement or exaggeration. The role challenged me to rely on internal strength, emotional control, and lived-in performances rather than surface-level drama. Being the lead in such a distinct and unconventional story has been a deeply fulfilling experience for me."

Dilip Bachchan Jha and Ritesh Modi have come on board as the producers of the show. (ANI)