Sargun Mehta reveals her deep connection to the 'Carry On Jatta' franchise, stating the first film inspired her to quit television and pursue a career in Punjabi cinema. Joining the cast for 'Carry On Jatta 4' feels like a 'full circle' moment.

As anticipation builds around 'Carry On Jatta 4', actor Sargun Mehta has revealed that the blockbuster comedy franchise played a pivotal role in shaping her career in Punjabi cinema long before she became part of it. Speaking during the film's Delhi promotions, Sargun reflected on her personal connection with the franchise, saying her journey with 'Carry On Jatta' began with the very first instalment.

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A Career-Defining Inspiration

"Actually, with Carry On Jatta, you might feel that I'm connected to the franchise because of the fourth installment. But my connection with Carry On Jatta goes back to Part 1, because the first Punjabi film I ever watched was Carry On Jatta," she said.

The actor recalled being introduced to the film by her grandmother, who encouraged her to watch it after hearing positive reviews. According to Sargun, the demand for the film was so high that tickets were only available several days after its release. "My grandma told me, 'There's a Punjabi film. Do you want to watch it?' I said, 'Who watches Punjabi films?' She replied, 'I've heard a lot of praise for this film.' So, we went to buy tickets on Friday, but we only got them for Tuesday for Carry On Jatta. I was sitting in the theatre and thought, 'People are laughing uncontrollably. What an amazing film this is.' When I came out of the hall, I decided that I would do Punjabi films from then on," she recalled.

Sargun said the experience had a profound impact on her professional choices and eventually led her to leave television to pursue opportunities in Punjabi cinema. "And I left my television career to pursue Punjabi films. So, Carry On Jatta and Jatt & Juliet played such a significant role in my life. They didn't even know it, but by making those films, they helped define my career," she said.

'A Manifestation That Has Come True'

Reflecting on her casting in the upcoming fourth installment, the actress described it as a moment of destiny. She said, "From there to today, being a part of Carry On Jatta 4 feels surreal. So, when I got a call for Carry On Jatta 4, I thought, this is a manifestation that has come true. It's like life has come full circle."

Sargun also spoke about the scale of the franchise and the opportunity to work alongside some of Punjabi cinema's biggest stars. "And in such a big franchise, you don't ask, 'What's the script?' or 'What's my role?' There are so many big stars in the film, and everybody has done such a fantastic job," she said.

She further recalled how, at the start of her career, she had hoped to work with leading Punjabi actors including Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal and Amrinder Gill. "When I entered the industry, someone asked me whom I wanted to work with. I said, 'I don't know many heroes.' I had only seen two or three Punjabi films, so I knew Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, and Amrinder Gill. I said, 'These are the three heroes I want to work with.' Then I was asked, 'Why would they do a film with you?' I replied, 'Why wouldn't they?' I was living in my own delusional world, and look, they're doing a film with me today," she said.

About The Film

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Some films are the kind you want to watch when you're feeling bored. I would want to watch a movie that is feel-good, full of comedy, and one that I can watch 20-25 times without getting tired of it. I think Carry On Jatta 4 is that kind of film. So, for me, being a part of such a film is a big thing in itself, and I'm extremely excited to be a part of it."

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 26, 2026, 'Carry On Jatta 4' is the fourth installment in the record-breaking Punjabi comedy franchise directed by Smeep Kang and written by Naresh Kathooria. Produced by Gippy Grewal and Ravneet Kaur Grewal under Humble Motion Pictures in association with Panorama Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Jasmin Bajwa, B.N. Sharma, Prince Kanwaljit Singh and Pukhraj Bhalla.

The film follows the historic success of Carry On Jatta 3, which became the first Punjabi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

The upcoming installment also carries emotional significance as it pays tribute to legendary comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, whose iconic character Advocate Dhillon will be recreated on screen through AI, CGI and VFX technology with the approval of his family. (ANI)