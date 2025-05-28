HBO reveals the main cast for its upcoming Harry Potter reboot series, introducing fresh faces for iconic roles including Harry, Dumbledore, Snape, and more.

The highly anticipated Harry Potter reboot series by HBO is steadily taking shape, and casting announcements are already creating a buzz among fans across the globe.

First confirmed in 2023 by HBO Max, the series is billed as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s original book series and is expected to span a decade, with each season dedicated to one of the seven beloved novels. Set to begin filming in Leavesden, Hertfordshire this summer, the series is likely to premiere in late 2026 or early 2027, according to HBO CEO Casey Bloys.

As production gears up, HBO has revealed the core cast members who will step into the shoes of some of the most iconic characters in modern literature and cinema.

The Trio: Harry, Hermione, and Ron

Following a worldwide search involving more than 30,000 auditions, HBO announced on May 27 the three young actors who will portray the golden trio at the heart of the story.

Dominic McLaughlin will take on the titular role of Harry Potter.

Arabella Stanton has been cast as the intelligent and fiercely loyal Hermione Granger.

Alastair Stout will portray the fun-loving and brave Ron Weasley.

These roles were originally brought to life by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, respectively, in the blockbuster film franchise.

Other Iconic Characters of Hogwarts

In keeping with the promise to stay true to the ages and tone of the original books, the supporting cast also brings a fresh wave of talent and reinterpretation to key characters at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

John Lithgow, the Oscar-nominated actor known for his powerful screen presence, will play Albus Dumbledore , the wise and enigmatic headmaster of Hogwarts.

, the wise and enigmatic headmaster of Hogwarts. Janet McTeer, a Golden Globe winner, steps into the role of Minerva McGonagall , the no-nonsense deputy headmistress and head of Gryffindor House.

, the no-nonsense deputy headmistress and head of Gryffindor House. Paapa Essiedu, known for his performances in The Lazarus Project and Gangs of London, will play the complex and brooding Severus Snape .

. Nick Frost, famed for his comedic roles in Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, will bring heart and humor as Rubeus Hagrid , Hogwarts’ lovable gamekeeper.

, Hogwarts’ lovable gamekeeper. Luke Thallon will portray the timid and treacherous Quirinus Quirrell , who serves as Defense Against the Dark Arts professor in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

, who serves as Defense Against the Dark Arts professor in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Paul Whitehouse, a British actor and comedian, has been cast as the cantankerous caretaker Argus Filch.

Who Will Play Voldemort?

One crucial role remains shrouded in mystery — that of Lord Voldemort, the dark wizard whose presence looms over the entire series. While HBO has not yet announced who will portray the series’ central antagonist, actor Ralph Fiennes, who originally played the role, has publicly endorsed Cillian Murphy as a fitting choice.

With filming slated to begin shortly and a premiere still more than a year away, anticipation for the Harry Potter television reboot is reaching magical heights. Fans can expect a fresh but faithful retelling of the story that has captivated generations — with a new cast ready to bring Hogwarts back to life.