Sara Ali Khan dazzles in red saree at friend's wedding; shares pictures with mom Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim

Wedding season is on, and Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan did not leave any chance to enjoy the wedding ceremony of her close friends Yash Singhal and Krisha Parekh.

Feb 9, 2025

On Saturday, Sara took to Instagram and shared adorable images from the festivities. Her family members including mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim were also spotted having a fun time at the function.

 
 
 
 
 
In a couple of pictures, Sara is seen posing with her mother and brother. They all were dressed in ethnic attire.

For one of the functions, the 'Kedarnath' star opted for a stunning red saree and exuded full desi vibes. She also flaunted her mehendi adorned hands.

"Mr & Mrs Singhal @yashsinghal @krishaparekh Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness, abundance, love, laughter, joy, thepla and undiyo. Jai Bholenath," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was recently seen in 'Sky Force', a film directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with debutant Veer Pahariya.

In the coming months, the audience will see Sara sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Metro...In Dino'. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has added life to the characters and story with his work," he added.

