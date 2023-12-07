Sara Ali Khan completes 5 years in the industry; reflects on her journey with 'Kedarnath'; Read more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Celebrating five years of her Bollywood debut in "Kedarnath" with Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan expressed nostalgia on Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of her debut film, "Kedarnath," alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, was released in 2018 and holds a special place in the hearts of fans. To mark the occasion, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet reaction to a fan's congratulatory message.

    The fan had compiled a collage of Sara's looks from various films and expressed anticipation for her future endeavors, saying, “Can’t wait to know what’s next. Keep growing and shining and improving, ILY." Accompanying the post was the iconic track "Sweetheart" from "Kedarnath." In response, Sara expressed her disbelief at the passing of five years, writing, “It’s been half a decade???”

    Last year, in 2022, Sara had shared heartfelt behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of "Kedarnath" along with a touching note. Reflecting on the journey, she reminisced, “4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will.” Sara fondly remembered her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, expressing a desire to relive every moment of shooting the film.

    “I’d do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky,” she wrote. Sara thanked everyone involved in the project and cherished the memories created during the making of "Kedarnath."

    Looking ahead, Sara Ali Khan is set to star in Karan Johar’s "Ae Watan Mere Watan," scheduled for release in 2024. As she continues her journey in the film industry, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects.

