Sanjay Dutt recently opened up about the toughest chapters of his life. From being handcuffed in front of his father Sunil Dutt to surviving prison, the actor recalled his emotional journey. Here's what he said

Sanjay Dutt has lived through some of the most difficult phases of any Bollywood star, with his personal life often making headlines alongside his film career. The actor recently revisited those painful memories while appearing on a podcast.

During the conversation, Dutt spoke candidly about his imprisonment, his relationship with his late father Sunil Dutt and the emotional strength he needed to get through years of legal battles.

Sanjay Dutt Recalls The Moment His Father Saw Him In Handcuffs

One of the most emotional moments Dutt remembered was the first time police handcuffed him in front of his father. Sunil Dutt, who was deeply affected by the situation, reportedly broke down after seeing his son being taken away.

Sanjay recalled trying to remain composed and reassuring his father that the handcuffs were simply part of the procedure. However, behind that calm exterior, the situation was taking a heavy emotional toll on him.

The actor said he had to suppress his own pain because he did not want his father to see him break down. For Dutt, staying strong for his family became an important part of surviving the long legal battle.

Why Sanjay Dutt Says Stardom Never Made Him Feel Superior

Despite growing up in one of Bollywood’s most prominent families, Dutt said he never considered himself superior to others because of his celebrity status.

Reflecting on his time in prison, the actor said he never looked at fellow inmates differently because of their backgrounds. He also attributed his grounded personality to the values instilled in him during his upbringing and schooling.

Dutt recalled instances from film sets when he would sit on the floor and share meals with workers. For him, hierarchy and status were never reasons to distance himself from people around him.

Sanjay Dutt On Finding Strength During His Prison Years

Dutt was sentenced to five years in prison under the Arms Act in connection with the weapons case linked to the 1993 Mumbai blasts. During the conversation, Shekhar Suman spoke about the difficult conditions the actor faced behind bars and asked whether he had ever experienced suicidal thoughts.

Dutt firmly said he had not. He also maintained that although he knew his family had suffered because of his circumstances, he never allowed himself to feel completely defeated.

Suman went on to reflect on the many setbacks Dutt had endured, including the deaths of his mother Nargis and father Sunil Dutt, the loss of his first wife Richa Sharma, rehabilitation, imprisonment and his battle with stage-four cancer.

Despite those experiences, Dutt has continued working and remains one of Bollywood’s most recognisable stars. His latest conversation offered a rare glimpse into the resilience behind his public persona.