    Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Ranveer Singh turned down 'Kabir Singh' before Shahid Kapoor; read details

    Prior to selecting Shahid Kapoor for the role in Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga initially approached Ranveer Singh. However, Ranveer declined the offer, citing a distinct and specific reason for his decision.

    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga's cinematic creation, Kabir Singh, made its theatrical debut in June 2019. It garnered a lot of attention from netizens and media alike for contentious reasons. Due its plot it was hailed as misogynistic. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood debut film was disliked by many. Although Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani ultimately portrayed the central characters, it is intriguing to note that Shahid was not the initial choice for the role of Kabir Singh.

    In a recent interview, Sandeep Vanga disclosed that he initially approached Ranveer Singh for the lead role in the 2019 film before Shahid Kapoor, but Ranveer turned down the offer, deeming the storyline "too dark" for his taste. In an interview with iDream Media Vanga sharing insights into the casting process revealed “I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he will not do it, because it was too dark for him at that time."

    Following Ranveer's refusal to participate in the Arjun Reddy remake, Sandeep Vanga approached Shahid Kapoor. Nevertheless, the decision to cast Shahid was met with skepticism from some quarters. Vanga recounted, “Shahid’s track record was a concern; none of his solo films had done Rs 100 crore then, his highest was Rs 65 crore. They used to say Rs 55 crore, Rs 65 crore is the kind of business Telugu movies do. ‘Why are you doing it with this guy? If it was Ranveer, the box office would be higher’. But I was always sure about Shahid, he’s a fantastic actor.” 

    Meanwhile, Sandeep Vanga Reddy is currently in the midst of preparations for the release of his upcoming film, Animal. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles, the film marks the first collaboration between the lead actors. Notably, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also play significant roles in the movie. Animal is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1, setting the stage for a cinematic clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

