'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga applauds Ranbir Kapoor's performance, says 'Want to touch his feet'

'Animal' releasing on 1st December is garnering heightened anticipation. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga speaks highly of Ranbir Kapoor's acting prowess. The film marks the first time Ranbir Kapoor is collaborating with Rashmika Mandanna

The much-anticipated film "Animal" featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles is generating significant buzz ahead of its release. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the recently unveiled trailer has heightened excitement among fans. Vanga, speaking at Animal's pre-release event in Hyderabad on November 27, praised Ranbir Kapoor's performance, stating that despite the age difference, he feels compelled to touch the actor's feet and seek his blessings due to the remarkable portrayal in the movie.

"Ranbir might be younger to me, but when I see him performing, I feel like touching his feet and taking his blessings. I haven’t seen anyone with so much patience," Vanga expressed, emphasizing the depth of Kapoor's acting prowess.

The film, which also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently granted an 'A' certificate to "Animal," with a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Responding to questions about the film's extended duration, Kapoor explained during a press conference in Bengaluru that the decision was based on the narrative's requirements rather than any arrogance.

"We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that the story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible," Kapoor stated. He further reassured the audience that the film's initial cut was even longer at 3 hours and 49 minutes but had been meticulously edited to ensure a compelling cinematic experience.

During the same press conference, Kapoor urged the audience not to be discouraged by the runtime, emphasizing the entertaining nature of the film. Sandeep Vanga shed light on the editing process, revealing that the first cut of "Animal" exceeded 3 hours and 45 minutes but was eventually trimmed down to 3 hours and 21 minutes. Vanga commended Ranbir Kapoor's captivating performance, asserting that the actor keeps the audience engaged throughout the film.

With its theatrical release scheduled for December 1, "Animal" is set to go head-to-head with Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur" at the box office.