Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga applauds Ranbir Kapoor's performance, says 'Want to touch his feet'

    'Animal' releasing on 1st December is garnering heightened anticipation. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga speaks highly of Ranbir Kapoor's acting prowess. The film marks the first time Ranbir Kapoor is collaborating with Rashmika Mandanna

    Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga applauds Ranbir Kapoor's performance, says Want to touch his feet ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    The much-anticipated film "Animal" featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles is generating significant buzz ahead of its release. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the recently unveiled trailer has heightened excitement among fans. Vanga, speaking at Animal's pre-release event in Hyderabad on November 27, praised Ranbir Kapoor's performance, stating that despite the age difference, he feels compelled to touch the actor's feet and seek his blessings due to the remarkable portrayal in the movie.

    "Ranbir might be younger to me, but when I see him performing, I feel like touching his feet and taking his blessings. I haven’t seen anyone with so much patience," Vanga expressed, emphasizing the depth of Kapoor's acting prowess.

    The film, which also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently granted an 'A' certificate to "Animal," with a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Responding to questions about the film's extended duration, Kapoor explained during a press conference in Bengaluru that the decision was based on the narrative's requirements rather than any arrogance.

    "We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that the story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible," Kapoor stated. He further reassured the audience that the film's initial cut was even longer at 3 hours and 49 minutes but had been meticulously edited to ensure a compelling cinematic experience.

    ALSO READ: 'The Crown' season 6 faces backlash over it's controversial portrayal of Princess Diana; Read more

    During the same press conference, Kapoor urged the audience not to be discouraged by the runtime, emphasizing the entertaining nature of the film. Sandeep Vanga shed light on the editing process, revealing that the first cut of "Animal" exceeded 3 hours and 45 minutes but was eventually trimmed down to 3 hours and 21 minutes. Vanga commended Ranbir Kapoor's captivating performance, asserting that the actor keeps the audience engaged throughout the film.

    With its theatrical release scheduled for December 1, "Animal" is set to go head-to-head with Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur" at the box office.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Natalie Portman opens up on playing Jackie Kennedy in 'Jackie'; Read more ATG

    'Jackie': Natalie Portman opens up on playing Jackie Kennedy, calls it most 'daunting' role of her career

    'Kal Ho Na Ho' completes 20 years, Preity Zinta terms the film 'saddest happy film' she did so far (see post) RKK

    'Kal Ho Na Ho' completes 20 years: Preity Zinta terms the film 'saddest happy film' she did so far (see post)

    The Crown season 6 faces backlash over its controversial portrayal of Princess Diana Read more ATG

    'The Crown' season 6 faces backlash over it's controversial portrayal of Princess Diana; Read more

    'Animal': Censor Board lists six changes ahead of film's release, asks to reduce intimate scenes RKK

    'Animal': Censor Board lists six changes ahead of film's release, asks to reduce intimate scenes

    Deepika Padukone serves major winter fashion goals at Mumbai airport [PICTURES] ATG

    Deepika Padukone serves major winter fashion goals at Mumbai airport [PICTURES]

    Recent Stories

    Open Networks: A DPI-embedded Approach for Online Marketplaces

    Open Networks: A DPI-embedded Approach for Online Marketplaces

    Google meme domain is here to let users create funniest websites gcw

    Google’s .meme domain is here to let users create funniest websites

    Natalie Portman opens up on playing Jackie Kennedy in 'Jackie'; Read more ATG

    'Jackie': Natalie Portman opens up on playing Jackie Kennedy, calls it most 'daunting' role of her career

    Kerala: Raft carrying panchayat members capsizes soon after inauguration in Alappuzha (WATCH) rkn

    Kerala: Raft carrying panchayat members capsizes soon after inauguration in Alappuzha (WATCH)

    Why Centre refused to pay Kerala Rs 750 crore for UGC pay revision arrears anr

    Why Centre refused to pay Kerala Rs 750 crore for UGC pay revision arrears

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon