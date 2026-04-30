Star couple Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announced they are expecting their first child via surrogacy. They shared the news on Instagram, nearly a decade after their wedding, receiving congratulations from friends and fans.

Star couple Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi are expecting their first child together, nearly a decade after tying the knot. In a joint Instagram post, the couple announced the news along with adorable pictures from a photoshoot. They also confirmed that they are expecting a baby via surrogacy. "We Are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins," the post read. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXvkLrgCCWG/

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Celebrities Pour in Wishes

As soon as the news was shared, the couple's friends and followers showered them with much love and warmth, congratulating them with heartwarming messages. Mahhi Vij expressed her excitement as she added, "Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh." Yuvika Chaudhary commented, "Awwww super good news. Congratulations." Among others were Gajraj Rao, Harssh Limbachiyaa, Kavita Kaushik, Sonali Raut, and Renuka Shahane who blessed Sambhavna and Avinash.

A Decade of Togetherness

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi got married in July 2016 after being friends for a long time. The couple is currently gearing up to mark their 10th wedding anniversary, with the pregnancy news bringing a moment for double celebrations. Last year, Sambhavna, in a heartfelt anniversary post wrote, "We met young... 15 years later. We've upgraded to teenagers! Out of those 9 years we have been married. The rest? Well... we were just preparing for the shock of living with each other! Happy Anniversary to Us."

About the Couple

Sambhavna Seth is a prominent face on television, known for her stint on popular reality show, Bigg Boss. On the other hand, Avinash Dwivedi is known for his screenwriting roles across 'Dupahiya' and 'Mandala Murders' among others. (ANI)