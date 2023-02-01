Samantha's Shaakuntalam to Dhanush's Vaathi to Vijay Sethupathi's Michael- 8 South movies releasing in Feb

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam to Dhanush's SIR/Vaathi, eight South films will be released in February 2023.

Although February is the shortest month of the year, it has much to offer moviegoers. From drama and thrillers to action, humour, and romance, the South Indian film industry will have some exciting releases in February 2023. There are several significant South movies to look forward to this year, ranging from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam to Dhanush's SIR/Vaathi.





Shaakuntalam on February 17

Theatrical Release

Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is one of the month's most anticipated films. The much-anticipated Pan India film, based on Kalidasa's classic Indian drama Shakuntala, stars Malayalam actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, with Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Mohan Babu, and Gautami in supporting parts. Arha, Allu Arjun's daughter, will make her acting debut in this film. Shaakuntalam, presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in conjunction with Gunaa Teamworks and produced by Neelima Guna, will be released in theatres on February 17.





Michael on February 3

Theatrical Release

Michael, directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sundeep Kishan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. As shown in the teaser, Michael's trailer has a vintage vibe to it, with traditional gangster automobiles, red-themed backgrounds, and retro apparel. Michael will be available globally on February 3!

Suvarna Sundari on February 3.

Theatrical Release

Suvarna Sundari, featuring Jay Prada, Poorna from Akhana, and Sakshi Chaudhary from Telugu, will be released on February 3. Surendra Madarapu directs this eerie thriller.





Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha on 17 February.

Theatrical Release

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, a romantic action entertainment directed by Kiran Abbavaram, will also be released in theatres on February 17. Murali Sharma will appear as a supporting actor with Kashmira. It's the story of two great people who meet paths and how things change as they become a part of one other's life.

Butta Bomma on February 4

Theatrical release

Butta Bomma is directed by Chandrasekhar T. Rames and stars Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das, Surya Vashistta, and Navya Swamy in prominent parts. It's a touching story about youth and love.





Amigos on February 10

Theatrical Release

Amigos, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's action film, is about a man named Michael from Kolkata. When he encounters his two doppelgangers, all portrayed by Kalyan Ram, the confusion, chases, and fights begin. Ashika Ranganath, a Kannada performer, makes her Telugu debut in this film. Rajendra Reddy wrote and directed Amigos, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers.





Sir/VAATHI on February 17

Theatrical Release

Dhanush's bilingual Telugu-Tamil film 'SIR' (Telugu)/'Vaathi' (Tamil) will be released on February 17. Dhanush will play a Junior Lecturer in the next film, while Samyuktha Menon will play the lead heroine. The film is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainment.





Run Baby Run on February 3.

Theatrical Release

Run Baby Run, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jiyen Krishnakumar, will be released on February 3. RJ Balaji will appear in a thriller film for the first time, with Aishwarya Rajesh portraying the female protagonist.

