Samantha Ruth Prabhu teases fans with her 'love story'- SEE PIC

Samantha gives us a small peek at her injured hands after shooting for the upcoming series. Her caption teases fans that it is a love story. Fans might wonder about the same. Scroll down to know more.

While battling her health issues, Samantha Ruth Prabhu remains determined to do her work. She has been taking forward all her work assignments, proving she is meticulous and professional, and she continues to put up a brave front daily.

The Family Man 2 actress is currently shooting for Citadel's last schedule in Mumbai and shared another exhilarating update from the set called, 'My love story with action'.

In the picture, Samantha shows us her bruised hands after shooting for action sequences. Sam will have an action-driven role in Citadel and is pushing the limits to get into the skin of her character. Billed as the original action-adventure sci-fi series, Citadel will be loaded with action, emotions, and much more. The Shaakuntalam actress has also invested much time and hard work to maintain a killer physique for her role opposite Varun Dhawan in Raj and DK's Citadel India.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has exciting projects in the pipeline, including Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi. This is her second film with Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati. In an exclusive chat with a renowned entertainment portal, Samantha shared about shooting for her upcoming projects and giving her best daily.

She shared, "Every day it's like 'today's scene was amazing', and that's what keeps me going. That's what makes me forget about the pain and fatigue I'm going through because it is so rewarding, the feeling of just nailing a shot, nailing a scene. And it makes my day."

