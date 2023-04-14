Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' sole Indian movie to be screened at film festival

Kennedy is yet another movie directed by Anurag Kashyap that will be included in the Cannes Film Festival's Official Selection. Earlier, his film 'Bombay Talkies' (2013) was screened at the 2012 Director's Fortnight. Kashyap's' Ugly' at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival was screened in the Directors' Fortnight section. In 2016, 'Raman Raghav 2.0' was also shown in the Director's Fortnight.The 2023 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 through May 27.

'Kennedy', a movie by Indian director Anurag Kashyap, will be screened in the official sections of the Cannes Film Festival. It will be shown as part of Midnight Screenings. The Festival Director, Thierry Fremaux, made this announcement today in Paris. Kashyap frequently attends Cannes. His 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was shown during the 2012 Director's Fortnight, a potent add-on to the 12-day celebration that starts on May 16.

“KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SeanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023,” a post read on the official Twitter handle of the Cannes Film Festival.



Kashyap also informed his followers and fans of this achievement on social media. Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt, and Abhilash Thapliyal star in Kennedy. The movie's specifics have been kept under wraps. At the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, Kashyap's suspenseful thriller 'Ugly' was featured in the Directors' Fortnight section. Raman Raghav 2.0 was then shown in the same section in 2016.

ALSO READ: Style icon Urfi Javed gives clarification on her controversial 'Ranbir bhaad me jaye' remark

In addition to 'Kennedy', the film festival will feature films by Todd Haynes, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Wes Anderson, and Wim Wenders. Only a small number of these filmmakers will have the opportunity to win the Palme d'Or, the festival's top prize, as their films will be released both in and out of competition. These directors have previously held film screenings on the Croisette, making them all mavericks there.

The Official Selection has yet to be finalised, according to the festival's longtime director Thierry Fremaux, and some films are anticipated to be released in the coming days. Ladj Ly's sequel to 'Les Miserables' and Yorgos Lanthimos's 'Poor Things; are two films that may screen at the festival.

This year, Cannes will feature more female directors after receiving criticism for not giving them enough representation. There will be a record-breaking six female-directed movies, including "La Chimera" by Alice Rohrwacher, "Club Zero" by Jessica Hausner, "Last Summer" by Catherine Breillat, "Anatomie d'une chute" by Justine Triet, "Banel et Adama" by Ramata-Toulaye Sy, and "Olfa's Daughters" by Kaouther Ben Hania.

ALSO READ: 'The Marvels' enigmatic audio teaser gives glimpses of adventure and thrill awaiting fans