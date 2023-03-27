Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya buys new house worth Rs 15 crores in Jubilee Hills

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya has relocated to a new home for Rs 15 crores. According to insiders, every inch of the flat radiates elegance and flair customised to his preferences.

After news of Naga Chaitanya purchasing a new home in Hyderabad, the price of the house has come to light. According to Siasat, Naga Chaitanya just purchased a property for Rs 15 crores. The actor bought the house nearly three years after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The apartment is said to be rich and sophisticated, reflecting his unique tastes and preferences. His new residence is near his family's house, indicating his fondness for them and his desire to preserve tight links with his roots.

According to previous reports, Naga Chaitanya acquired the property some time ago but was waiting for the building work to be completed before moving in. He stayed at a five-star hotel while the house was being built, according to reports. The report further stated that Naga Chaitanya has moved to his new residence.

Before, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha lived together in their Jubilee Hills house after their wedding. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya moved out of the house following their separation and decided to file for divorce in 2020. He was said to have moved to his father Nagarjuna's house.

Samantha acquired the house where she and Naga Chaitanya lived following their marriage, according to reports in 2022. Film producer Murali Mohan said Samantha paid more than the house's market worth. It was also revealed that the couple had sold their home during their divorce. According to specific estimates, Samantha paid Rs 100 crore for the house.



