Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Last rites of Malayalam cinema's ‘King of Comedy’ Innocent on Tuesday

    Mollywood veteran Innocent passed away last night (March 26) at 75 due to multiple organ failure. His last rites will be held on Tuesday (March 28) 10 am at St Thomas Cathedral, Irinjalakuda. Read details

    Last rites of Malayalam cinema King of Comedy Innocent on Tuesday RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    Malayalam cinema veteran Innocent passed away at 75 on Sunday night (March 26) from multiple organ failure and cardiac arrest while treating Covid-related ailments at a private Kochi hospital.

    Innocent's death happened weeks after it was reported that he had been hospitalised due to respiratory problems and unease symptoms. In Kochi, he was taken to a private hospital. Innocent is survived by his wife Alice, and two children. The late actor had previously defeated cancer when diagnosed in 2012.

    According to reports, Innocent's mortal remains were carried to the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi's Kadavanthara early Monday morning so his fans and the general public could pay their respects between 8 am. and 11 am.

    Also Read: Innocent passes away at 75: Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and others pay tribute

    From the stadium, Innocent's mortal remains will be taken to his village of Irinjalakuda in Kerala's Thrissur district, where they will be kept in the Town Hall until the afternoon when his loved ones will be able to see him. Following that, his remains will be taken to his home, where the funeral will begin and conclude on Tuesday at Irinjalakuda's Saint Thomas Cathedral.

    Actor Mohanlal has expressed condolences over the actor's demise and said that his mind still wanted to believe that he is alive. Mohanlal wrote on Facebook in Malayalam, "What can I say my Innocent... Just like that name innocently spreading laughter, love and comfort to the whole world, holding those who are with you like a brother, being with you no matter what, I don't know how to put into words the sadness of your separation. My heart  is still telling me to believe that you have not left this world. My Innocent will be with me forever with that innocent smile and love every moment. Wherever you are, you will still find yourself here to run for anything..."

    Also Read: Innocent, the comedian who made generations of Malayalis laugh

    About Innocent
    Innocent, who turned 75 this month, has received several important honours throughout his career. Rasathanthram earned him the Asianet Film Award for Best actor in a Comedy Role in 2006. In 1972, he made his acting debut in the film Nrityashala. Not only has the actor earned hearts as a humorous actor, but he has also won hearts as a villain in several films. He also worked as a producer on various projects during his career.

    Legendary actor Innocent was also a former MP from Chalakudy LS constituency and the former president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). 

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actress' 'Instagram Live' hours before her death goes viral where she was seen crying (WATCH) RBA

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actress' Instagram Live hours before her death goes viral

    Jeremy Renner shares health update post snow plow accident; Marvel star walks for the first time (VIDEO) RBA

    Jeremy Renner shares health update post-snow plow accident; Marvel star walks for the first time (VIDEO)

    Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's home; netizens guess if she's picking wedding outfit RBA

    Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's home; netizens guess if she's picking wedding outfit

    Priyanka Chopra shares cute photo of Malti Marie Nick Jonas exhibits daddy-daughter matching shoes RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shares cute photo of Malti Marie; Nick Jonas exhibits ‘daddy-daughter’ matching shoes

    Malayalam actor Innocent passes away at 75: Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and others pay tribute RBA

    Innocent passes away at 75: Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and others pay tribute

    Recent Stories

    football Goal accomplished - Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled with Portugal positive start in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers-ayh

    'Goal accomplished' - Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled with Portugal's positive start in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 19

    From the India Gate: Priyanka from Wayanad? Night allowance for paid crowd?

    Over 20 children fall ill after eating khichdi at Navratri feast in UP gcw

    Over 20 children fall ill after eating khichdi at Navratri feast in UP

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actress' 'Instagram Live' hours before her death goes viral where she was seen crying (WATCH) RBA

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actress' Instagram Live hours before her death goes viral

    Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav blessed with baby girl says God sent a gift gcw

    Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav blessed with baby girl, says 'God sent a gift...'

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon