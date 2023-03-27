Last rites of Malayalam cinema's ‘King of Comedy’ Innocent on Tuesday

Mollywood veteran Innocent passed away last night (March 26) at 75 due to multiple organ failure. His last rites will be held on Tuesday (March 28) 10 am at St Thomas Cathedral, Irinjalakuda. Read details

Malayalam cinema veteran Innocent passed away at 75 on Sunday night (March 26) from multiple organ failure and cardiac arrest while treating Covid-related ailments at a private Kochi hospital.

Innocent's death happened weeks after it was reported that he had been hospitalised due to respiratory problems and unease symptoms. In Kochi, he was taken to a private hospital. Innocent is survived by his wife Alice, and two children. The late actor had previously defeated cancer when diagnosed in 2012.

According to reports, Innocent's mortal remains were carried to the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi's Kadavanthara early Monday morning so his fans and the general public could pay their respects between 8 am. and 11 am.

From the stadium, Innocent's mortal remains will be taken to his village of Irinjalakuda in Kerala's Thrissur district, where they will be kept in the Town Hall until the afternoon when his loved ones will be able to see him. Following that, his remains will be taken to his home, where the funeral will begin and conclude on Tuesday at Irinjalakuda's Saint Thomas Cathedral.

Actor Mohanlal has expressed condolences over the actor's demise and said that his mind still wanted to believe that he is alive. Mohanlal wrote on Facebook in Malayalam, "What can I say my Innocent... Just like that name innocently spreading laughter, love and comfort to the whole world, holding those who are with you like a brother, being with you no matter what, I don't know how to put into words the sadness of your separation. My heart is still telling me to believe that you have not left this world. My Innocent will be with me forever with that innocent smile and love every moment. Wherever you are, you will still find yourself here to run for anything..."

About Innocent

Innocent, who turned 75 this month, has received several important honours throughout his career. Rasathanthram earned him the Asianet Film Award for Best actor in a Comedy Role in 2006. In 1972, he made his acting debut in the film Nrityashala. Not only has the actor earned hearts as a humorous actor, but he has also won hearts as a villain in several films. He also worked as a producer on various projects during his career.

Legendary actor Innocent was also a former MP from Chalakudy LS constituency and the former president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).