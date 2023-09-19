Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Here's what rumours say

    Naga Chaitanya is rumoured to be dating 'Made In Heaven' actor Sobhita Dhulipala after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Meanwhile, Samantha has unarchived many photos with Chaitanya on her Instagram account. The couple had been married for nearly four years.

    Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their divorce in October 2021, which shocked their admirers. Samantha also intimated that things between her and Chaitanya did not end amicably. Samantha has fuelled reconciliation rumours with Chaitanya, who is thought to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala, some two years after their divorce. 

    An astute Reddit user noticed Samantha had unarchived her wedding photo with Chaitanya, which she had archived after announcing their divorce.

    Are they back together?
    byu/prancing101 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Sharing Samantha’s post on Reddit, the fan wrote, “Samantha has slowly been unarchiving all her posts with Naga Chaitanya. Are the back together? Is Sobhita out of the picture?" However, netizens believed that it could be Samantha’s way of accepting the divorce and moving on in life. One user said, “Nope, she is beginning to accept it and finally move on." Another one wrote, “I don’t know but like that’s a very cute picture!"

    Meanwhile, Samantha has unarchived several Chaitanya photographs on her official Instagram account. They had been married for over four years.

    Last year, Chaitanya revealed the reason for his silence on the divorce and why he didn't want to talk about it any longer.

    "Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement about it," the Laal Singh Chaddha actor told ETimes. That's what I've always done in my personal life. Things that I believe are important to communicate and put out, whether positive or terrible, I do alert the media about. I come out, make a statement, and that's all there is to it. In our situation, Samantha has gone on, and I have moved on, and I don't feel the need to alert the rest of the world about it."

