    Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal passes away at 79

    The sad news for the tinsel town is here. Best known and loved for his extraordinary performance on small screens as Shakuni Mama, veteran television actor Gufi Paintal passed away at the age of 79 due to various health-related issues.

    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Best known for his portrayal of the vile and menacing Shakuni Mama in the iconic B.R. Chopra-directorial historical serial Mahabharat, renowned Indian film and television serial actor Gufi Paintal passed away in Mumbai on Monday.

    Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing 'Shakuni mama' in the epic TV serial "Mahabharat", died on Monday at a hospital here due to age-related issues, his family informed this officially in their quote to leading Indian news wire agency. He was 79 years old.

    Speaking to a reputed Indian wire news agency, his nephew Hiten Paintal said, "Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep."

    Hiten had earlier a day back itself informed the media that his uncle was not keeping well due to age-related health issues.

    He had said, "He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell. All this was going on for a while. Things got severe, so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but now he is stable."

    The veteran star Gufi Paintal made his acting debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and, several others. However, he became a household name when he played the role of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, co-starring Mukesh Khanna, Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Roopa Ganguly and others. He has also got featured in shows such as Bahadur Shah Zafar, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Karn Sangini, RadhaKrishn, Kanoon, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and others. Besides TV shows, he has been part of several Bollywood films such as Suhaag, Daava, Ghoom, Samrat & Co.

    Last, the veteran star appeared on the small screens in the 2021-2022 TV show Jay Kaniya Lal Ki. He has also directed a film Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu which revolved around the life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a devotee of Krishna who is referred to and recognised as an incarnation of the god by followers of Gaudiya Vaishnavism.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
